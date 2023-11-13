Dad speaks out after teen died defending fellow student being bullied

Disclaimer: Some may find the details in this story and the video disturbing.

(NewsNation) — In an attack captured on video, 17-year-old Jonathan Lewis lost his life while attempting to protect a fellow student from bullies. Two weeks later, his father is still waiting for someone to be arrested.

In an interview with Leland Vittert on “On Balance,” Lewis Sr. spoke about his son’s character and the values instilled in him by his family.

The attack took place in a parking lot in Las Vegas, Nevada, where a group of about a dozen teens assaulted Lewis after he intervened to defend a smaller child who had been robbed and thrown into a trash can by the gang.

The video footage, which has circulated widely, shows Lewis being beaten to death near Rancho High School.

According to Lewis Sr, his son was initially attacked by a few kids but was so strong they couldn’t overpower him. Subsequently, the rest of the group joined in, leading to the outcome.

Eyewitnesses described the aftermath, with one individual recounting scenes of emergency personnel administering chest compressions and CPR in an attempt to save Lewis’s life.

Despite their efforts, the teenager succumbed to his injuries.

Lewis Sr. highlighted the family’s military background, with his father being a retired Navy specialist master diver and his grandfather a highly decorated World War II veteran.

“Jonathan just knew the great strength of love,” Lewis Sr. said.

Lewis Sr. said his son had a deep sense of community, motivating him to stand up against the bullies.

Several school staff members expressed their shock and horror at the recent wave of violence, causing some students to worry about their safety.

“It’s really shaken us to the core. This is just an act of brutality that I’ve never witnessed at Rancho High School,” said Reuben D’Silva, a teacher and alumnus of Rancho High School who also serves as a state assemblyman. “This was all over, from what they told me, a nicotine packet. Something very small, very menial.”

Lewis Sr. mentioned there are additional unreleased videos, and the investigation became complex when the school took actions that inadvertently complicated the case.

NewsNation affiliate KLAS obtained data from the Nevada Department of Education, revealing that the Clark County School District (CCSD) documented 7,158 incidents, encompassing all types, including violence, during the 2021-22 school year.

The figures have escalated, reaching 7,243 incidents at CCSD during the 2022-23 school year.

Lewis Sr. urged the community to unite and find peace and love for each other during these difficult times.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account HERE.