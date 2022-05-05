CHICAGO (NewsNation) — New video from the Texas Department of Public Safety shows the lengths smugglers will go to get drugs across the southern border.

The video, from May 3, shows Border Patrol and DPS trucks trying to box in the suspect’s vehicle — only to see it escape the net. DPS followed the white truck through the backroads of Brownsville, Texas, before it drove off a cliff and landed in the Rio Grande River.

The driver swam away, but DPS says they recovered 486 pounds of marijuana from the truck.

It adds to a sizeable haul of drugs seized by DPS. New numbers Thursday show that in 2022, they’ve recovered 50,000 pounds of marijuana, 40,000 pounds of meth and 6,400 pounds of cocaine.