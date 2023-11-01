Texas private school swaps teachers for AI historic figures

(NewsNation) — At Alpha Private School in Austin, Texas, children will learn math from Albert Einstein and civil rights from Martin Luther King Jr.

The Alpha School believes core subjects can be taught effectively by having children work one-on-one with an AI instructor for two hours daily.

In an interview on NewsNation’s “On Balance with Leland Vittert,” co-founder MacKenzie Price said the school uses AI instructors that mimic historical figures and experts, allowing students to learn from the likes of Albert Einstein, George Washington and Martin Luther King.

“We don’t have academic teachers. We are using adaptive, personalized apps, along with some AI technology, in order to create a really unique one-on-one environment for kids to learn at their appropriate pace and level,” Price said.

The concept of students conversing with AI versions of historical figures raised questions about the programming and oversight of the AI instructors.

Price acknowledged that AI is a “Wild West” but doesn’t want to ignore its capabilities in education.

“The apps and the AI technology that we use is based on K through 12 Common Core, which is what all school textbooks are pulling from,” she said.

Price said the school also includes human oversight to ensure the material is tailored to each student’s needs. For example, if a young student is reading at an eighth-grade level, the AI can generate content that suits their age and interests, Price explained.

The school’s approach is set to redefine the traditional classroom and promises to cater to each student’s unique learning needs.