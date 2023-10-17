‘The US doesn’t have a grip in the Middle East’: Analyst

(NewsNation) — Commenting on Jordan’s cancellation of President Joe Biden’s planned meeting with Arab leaders, George Will, NewsNation’s senior political contributor, said he believes that the U.S grip isn’t running very far in the Middle East.

The united front of the King of Jordan, the president of Egypt and the Palestinian Authority, all declining Biden’s offer of assistance, is emblematic of the United States‘ diminished influence in the Middle East, according to Will.

This happens as protests erupt around the world outside of U.S. embassies after a massive blast rocked a Gaza City hospital packed with wounded and other Palestinians.

Will drew parallels with the 1979 Iranian hostage crisis during Jimmy Carter’s presidency as the situation threatens to spiral out of control, leaving a sense of insecurity and instability in its wake.

“Combined with the southern border, more and more Americans think we don’t have sure, solid governance,” Will said.

The ongoing protests outside U.S. embassies in Beirut, Amman and Turkey only add to the growing combustibility of the situation, echoing the tumultuous events of 1979, according to Will.

Biden’s efforts to repair relations with Iran and restore stability in the region hinge on his ability to exert pressure on Israel for a ceasefire or de-escalation of hostilities.

The inherent resilience of Israel, forged in the aftermath of the Holocaust, has allowed it to maintain self-sufficiency in terms of defense.

Will believes that while Israel values U.S. support, they are not entirely dependent on it.

“Israel was founded in 1948, three years after the end of the Holocaust, to make one principle clear, which is it will never again depend on others for security,” Will said.

The key challenge for the United States, in this context, is understanding the explicit threats made by regimes such as Iran, which have repeatedly voiced their intention to destroy Israel, according to Will.

“They’ve even referred to Israel as a one-bomb country. They’ve been completely candid,” Will said.

Biden’s initial aim was to pivot away from the Middle East following the withdrawal from Afghanistan two years ago. However, at present, the eastern Mediterranean Sea houses two carrier battle groups, indicating a heightened military presence in the region.

The coming 72 hours hold immense significance for Biden, not only in terms of his domestic political future but also regarding the possibility of a military conflict with Iran, according to NewsNation anchor Leland Vittert.