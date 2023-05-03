Treatment of SEAL candidates is ‘criminal’, mother says

(NewsNation) — The commander of the Naval Special Warfare Center, who was reprimanded in connection to the death of Navy SEAL candidate Kyle Mullen, has been reassigned to a different position, U.S. officials said.

Mullen’s mother, Regina, told “On Balance” host Leland Vittert on Wednesday that moving Navy Capt. Brian Drechsler is “not enough.” She believes those involved in her son’s death should be “court martialed.”

“It’s not enough. He just got transferred. He has his job (…) He’s alive,” Mullen said. “He’s got full benefits. It’s a slap on the wrist. It’s disgusting to me.”

More than a year ago, Kyle Mullen, 24, collapsed and died after completing the Navy’s Hell Week test that pushes candidates to their limits. Following Mullen’s death, Drechsler received a “non-punitive” letter along with two other Navy officers.

“It’s criminal,” Mullen said. “And those instructors, the three of them (…) they were abusive. They kicked them. There’s testimony one was under investigation from hitting a boat and breaking a guy’s neck, yet he’s an instructor for my son.”

A command report concluded that the New Jersey SEAL candidate died of acute pneumonia and had an enlarged heart that also contributed to his death. Mullen’s mother has disputed parts of the report, insisting the entire story is not being told.

Mullen’s death has shed light on the grueling Hell Week in Coronado, California. It’s a five-and-a-half day test that involves underwater demolition, survival techniques and combat tactics. During the test, candidates are allowed to sleep twice for two-hour periods. According to reports, at least 50-60% of candidates don’t complete the week.

Mullen believes the program her son went through needs to be evaluated and changed.

“Those men that quit, that rang the bell, they’re now in the Navy. There’s lung scarring, kidney damage, short-term memory loss. It’s a total abuse of power. The safety of these men need to be looked at in this whole entire training program,” Mullen said.

She continued: “They’re stripped of due process. They’re not given medical. They’re forced to quit, which they’re not quitters. It’s either die or quit, you know, die or quit.”

The command revealed the change in leadership and reassignment of Drechsler Tuesday, but made no mention of Mullen in their announcement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.