Trump charges in Georgia arguably ‘most political case ever’: Wu

(NewsNation) — Former President Donald Trump was quickly released from the Fulton County Jail on Thursday night after surrendering on charges of trying to overturn the 2020 election.

Former federal prosecutor Shan Wu says the charges represent arguably the “most political case ever brought.” For that reason, Wu thinks cameras should be allowed in the courtroom.

“I think it’s really important that we should have cameras in the courtrooms for transparency,” Wu said. “(What’s) sort of a microcosm is Trump’s mugshot that we’re now seeing. He should be photographed the way any other defendant is photographed.”

He continued: “In the 21st century, the public has a right to be able to see public court proceedings. It’s really an archaic notion that the federal courts won’t allow cameras in the courtroom, but the courtrooms remain public.”

In the Georgia case, Wu says “it’s really important” that people can see what’s happening.

“You can see the arguments, you can see the witnesses, the American people can make their own judgments, even though they’re not the jurors, but the so-called court of public opinion, they have something to see. They don’t have to depend on an artist’s rendering. They don’t have to depend on reporters to tell them what happened. They can watch it,” Wu said.

Trump was booked into the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta on Thursday evening, processed and had a mug shot taken. He was quickly released.

The former president is accused of orchestrating a “criminal enterprise” to remain president after the 2020 election. He has denied all the allegations.