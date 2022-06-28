UFO expert calls out naval officials: ‘They were wrong’

CHICAGO (NewsNation) — A UFO expert is calling out naval defense officials for testifying to Congress that the objects hovering over destroyer USS Russell off the California coast in July of 2019 were drones.

“That was either a lack of imagination or they weren’t given the briefing,” Jeremy Corbell said during Tuesday’s edition of “On Balance with Leland Vittert.”

Corbell is not only an investigative filmmaker known for his works exploring the field of UFOs with movies on Netflix and Hulu, but, as he tells it, has spoken to more people directly involved than any other intelligence agency … including the Navy.

‘I have a direct line to the information and they were wrong — we’re not going to debate the term ‘drone.’ Whatever they were, they were unknown,” Corbell continued.

Additionally, in an interview with The Daily Mail, he says sailors told him there were swarms of “at least 100” UFOs and that they possessed “unexplainable capabilities far beyond traditional drones.”

This, too, conflicts with senior naval defense officials.

The meeting between naval defense officials and the House Intelligence Subcommittee in May was the first congressional hearing on UFOs in more than 50 years and followed an interim report released by intelligence officials last year that counted 144 sightings of aircraft or other devices apparently flying at mysterious speeds or trajectories.

But Pentagon officials did not disclose additional information from their investigation. Instead, top U.S. defense intelligence official Scott Bray, who is deputy director of naval intelligence, acknowledged that there have been some sightings U.S. officials “can’t explain.” Some of those involved instances in which there was too little data to offer a reasonable explanation, Bray said.

Additionally, officials explained during the hearing that flying objects all had a similar pyramid shape, leading them to conclude that the phenomena were likely from drones that had been seen on sensors from another Navy asset.

“We’re now reasonably confident that these triangles correlate to unmanned aerial systems in the area,” Bray explained. “The triangular appearance is a result of light passing through the night vision goggles and then being recorded by an SLR camera.”

Corbell, however, is not buying it.

“The main thing is, where did they launch from? Where did they land? How did they have duration, how did they organize over 100 units surrounding 10 of our Navy warships and just disappear?” Corbell asked. “There’s craft that seems to be trans-medium — being able to go intro the water now. “

Corbell speculates the motivation for the Navy’s lack of transparency is their pride, saying everyone in the Navy is very confident and that this a difficult situation for them.

“We don’t know where these came from. We don’t know the controllers for these units and this is just one of many of these types of swarm events globally,” Corbell said.

‘It’s not a matter of incompetence. Everybody is on the same team here. But we need to identify the fact that we don’t know and from there we can start fixing the problem,” he continued.