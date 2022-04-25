Vittert: ABC News let Michelle Obama’s brother off the hook

(NewsNation) — Michelle Obama’s brother and his wife claimed in an ABC interview that their sons were wrongfully expelled from their Wisconsin school, but NewsNation host Leland Vittert has questions ABC News didn’t ask.

Craig Robinson and his wife, Kelly, claim the University School of Milwaukee expelled their two sons in retaliation to concerns that were raised about racial bias in the classroom.

According to school officials, however, their children — ages 9 and 11 — were dismissed last year because the Robinsons “had violated the School’s Common Trust and had not fulfilled their commitments as partners with USM,” according to a lawsuit filed Monday in a Milwaukee County circuit court.

Speaking on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” the couple called the measure unfair and their curriculum offensive.

Monday’s “On Balance With Leland Vittert” took a deeper look into the case, including calling up the school and obtaining copies of classwork, and found a different story.