Vittert: Border vaccine policy rife with hypocrisy

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas tours a section of the border wall with Mexico, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Hidalgo, Texas. (Joel Martinez/The Monitor via AP, Pool)

(NewsNation) — Novak Djokovic won’t be playing in the U.S. Open this year. The tennis star is barred from entering America because he is unvaccinated against COVID-19.

For some reason the Centers for Disease Controle and Prevention believes in, and the Department of Homeland Security enforces a rule requiring, vaccination for non-U.S. citizens entering the country.

The laughable double standard this lays bare, more precisely: The CDC believes in, and the DHS enforces a rule requiring, vaccination for non-U.S. citizens entering the country legally.

The Biden administration has zero problem with hundreds of thousand of unvaccinated migrants coming across the border illegally.

We report on it every night. Those unvaccinated illegal immigrants are then released into the U.S.

In fact, the administration offers free flights for many of the unvaccinated illegal immigrants to the city of their choice.

BELGRADE, SERBIA – JULY 11: Novak Djokovic celebrates with the Wimbledon trophy during the welcoming ceremony in front of Belgrade City Hall on July 11, 2022 in Belgrade, Serbia. (Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images)

But if you are an unvaccinated world class athlete and land at JFK, well, then you are way too much of a risk.

Just yesterday we did a segment about the CDC admitting failure during the pandemic but refusing to even release the raw data so outside scientists can see what went wrong. Of course, they could start rebuilding trust by changing the absurd rules they and other parts of the government still enforce … all in the name of science.

Reasonable people can agree it is impossible to defend this policy.

Maybe that’s one of the many reasons DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas kept the media away during his visit to the border today.

In fact, the Border Patrol did more to keep the media away from him than they do to keep illegal immigrants out of the United States.

To be fair, he’s in a tough spot. He leads an organization tasked with denying entry to unvaccinated world class athletes at airports and an organization tasked with welcoming hundreds of thousands of unvaccinated illegal immigrants at the southern border.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author, and not those of NewsNation.