Vittert: Britain returning to fossil fuels, U.S. should too

STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND – MAY 12: Britain’s Brexit Opportunities and Government Efficiency Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg arrives to attend a Cabinet away day at Middleport Pottery on May 12, 2022 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Oli Scarff – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — Prince Charles, now King Charles III, made it his life mission to save the world from climate change. That no doubt will be part of his new reign.

Of course, the prince and now king won’t follow the rules of a proposed green utopia, but his subjects were forced to deal with fracking bans and high gas taxes, all on the way to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The results of green orthodoxy were predictable.

The British pound hit its lowest level in 40 years today. That is just part of the perfect storm facing new British Prime Minister Liz Truss.

As the Wall Street Journal puts it, “Liz Truss’s Inheritance: A U.K. Economy on Its Knees.” The new prime minister faces record inflation, a faltering pound, spiraling energy costs and an ill-timed labor shortage.

Her plan to bring back the economy is simple: She will save the economy by bringing back fossil fuels.

Her new secretary of state for business, energy and industrial strategy is Jacob Rees-Mogg. Secretary Mogg is a bit of a heretic. You see, he doesn’t believe in climate orthodoxy. Here he is on a radio program back in April:

“We’re not trying to become net-zero tomorrow, and we are going to need fossil fuels in the interim,” Rees-Mogg said. “We need to be thinking about extracting every last cubic inch of gas from the North Sea because we want security of supply.”

Can you imagine King Charles right now, if he could still send people to the Tower of London? Mogg would be Public Enemy No. 1. Mogg wants to drill. It’s crazy; imagine a government official concerned about what his people want.

“I would like my constituents to have cheap energy rather more than I would like them to have windmills,” Rees-Mogg said.

The UK is farther down the magical green road than we are here in America, and their economy shows it. In July, they hit 10.1% inflation compared to our 8.5%. Gas there costs an average of $3/per gallon. And of course, their taxes are higher and health care worse.

The Brits are known for their stiff-upper-lip, keep-calm-and-carry-on attitude. Keep walking down the green road despite, how did the Wall Street Journal put it? “Record inflation, a faltering pound, spiraling energy costs and an ill-timed labor shortage.”

What did they do? Break glass and run right back to fossil fuels.

It makes us think about Gavin Newsom and other climate-change warriors. Evidently, threatened blackouts in California aren’t enough. That’s happening again today, by the way. But still, he’s holding strong on banning gas cars, despite also banning charging electric ones.

I digress. The UK is going back to fossil fuels to save their economy; what will it take for America to do same thing?

