Vittert: Could we get an update on Biden’s Armageddon warning?

(NewsNation) — It’s been 11 days since President Biden said we’re closer to nuclear Armageddon than at any point since 1962. Can we get an update please? Anything from the president on this would be nice.

Eleven days and we’re all still here. So are we on the brink of nuclear war or not?

Here’s the exact quote from President Biden to supporters at a DNC fundraiser.



Putin is “not joking when he talks about potential use of tactical nuclear weapons … I don’t think there’s any such thing as the ability to easily use a tactical nuclear weapon and not end up with Armageddon.”

Those are serious comments. But right after he said it, the White House backtracked. Official after official told us there’s no indication Russia is preparing to use nuclear weapons.



What’s more concerning, those same officials say his comments didn’t come after any new intelligence assessment on Russia’s nuclear arsenal.

So we have been near Armageddon for how long — weeks, months, who knows? They won’t tell us.

It’s a far cry from President Kennedy 60 years ago, almost to the day — It was the Cuban missile crisis. He made things crystal clear.

President Kennedy’s administration moved with urgency in the Cuban missile crisis. He warned the Soviets days after U.S. intelligence found the missiles, announcing evidence in a televised speech.

His wording was so stern the Soviets accused him of making threats just two days later. The Soviets escalated tensions twice: once by sending ships into the quarantine zone, and again by shooting down a U.S. pilot over Cuba. But a day later, Khrushchev conceded.

Those were clearly different times. Since President Biden made his Armageddon comments, he’s dodged questions on what he really meant.

Actually, when the White House Press Corps asked him about it in the days that followed, he ran off to Marine One without saying a word. Then he sat down for an interview with CNN, and this was all we got.

“I don’t think he will, but I think it’s irresponsible for him to talk about it,” Biden said.

Of course, it’s irresponsible, but Putin is talking about it. He has several times now since he first invaded.

Keep in mind, President Biden’s comments came five days later. Five days. What exactly changed during that time period, and why wouldn’t he tell us what he meant or where the red lines are?

Since that interview, President Biden vacationed to Delaware. held three fundraisers and gave five speeches.

So — with all due respect, where are we on this? Are will still close to Armageddon? Are we back from Armageddon?

This isn’t a partisan question — It’s a question we should all want the president to answer.

