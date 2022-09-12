Vittert: Credit card firms sold us out, will track gun sales

(NewsNation) — As predicted, the credit card companies rolled over — and sold you out. Now, they will flag whatever they deem, or perhaps what the government tells them, are suspicious gun transactions.

It’s a big win for Elizabeth Warren, who wants to deputize credit card companies in her war on guns. In other words, getting private businesses to do what the government can’t, because, you know, the Constitution.

We predicted this Friday night, but now it’s official. Take Amalgamated Bank, whose CEO Priscilla Sims Brown is ready to do her part.

“We all have to do our part to stop gun violence … The new code will allow us to fully comply with our duty to report suspicious activity and illegal gun sales to authorities without blocking or impeding legal gun sales,” Brown shared in a statement.

Let’s be clear. There’s zero chance a law flagging suspicious gun sales would pass the House or the Senate.

For starters, what would be suspicious? Buying one gun? Buying two? How about four? What about ammunition?

What happens once the government deems something suspicious? It’s all power we would never ever give the federal government.

But the credit card companies say no problem. They don’t want the bad PR, and they don’t want Warren regulating them more. So they’ll roll over and do for the government what the Constitution won’t let the government do.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author, and not of NewsNation.