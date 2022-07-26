Vittert: Democrats at war with themselves over crime

(NewsNation) — There is a war between Democrats and Republicans on crime.

Democrats know they have a problem, but Democrats are as much at war with criminals as they are with each other. The latest video of a brawl between police and two suspects in Harlem shows as much.

The teen seen fighting with police got out of jail just a few hours after attacking the officers.

Turns out that’s not the first time he got out of jail free. He was arrested for robbery just a few days ago and released thanks to a prosecutor in New York who doesn’t prosecute most crimes.

Here is what the New York city mayor had to say:

“Just a few days ago, he’s arrested for robbery. Catch, release, repeat, catch, release, repeat. This person was arrested for robbery a few days ago. and now he’s back,” Mayor Eric Adams said. “How do we keep our city safe when the other parts of the criminal justice system, they have abandoned our public safety apparatus?”

Both Adams and the New York prosecutor are Democrats, and they are at war with each other.

You can’t stop crime unless you lock up the people committing crimes. Arresting, however, is only half the problem.

In this livestream frame grab from video provided by NYPD News, Mayor Eric Adams, foreground, with city law officials, speaks at a news conference inside a subway station after a woman was pushed to her death in front of a subway train at the Times Square station, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in New York. (NYPD News via AP)

Crime is up in major U.S. cities since one year ago. In New York it’s up 37%. Chicago is up 35%. Philadelphia is up 26%. Baltimore is 8%, but is already the only U.S. city to rank top 15 for the most crime-ridden in the world.

The common thread is a prosecutor who largely refuses to prosecute. Hence Mayor Adam’s frustration in New York. Democrats know this is a huge problem for them in November and today President Trump returned to Washington hoping to capitalize.

“Under the Democrat rule, in Democrat run cities, Democrat run states and Democrat run federal government, the criminals have been given free reign more than ever before,” Trump said. “The dangerously deranged roam our streets with impunity. There is no longer respect for the law and there certainly is no order. Blood and death on a scale once inconceivable because of the Democratic rule. This has to stop and it has to stop now.”

Trump is on to something.

A New York Times poll shows 92% of people say crime is an important issue ahead of midterms, 63% say it’s “extremely” important, and 29% saying it’s at least somewhat important.

FILE – Former President Donald Trump speaks at a Save America rally Friday, July 22, 2022, in Prescott, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

President Biden knows that’s a problem for Democrats come the midterms, hence his “Safer American Plan,” which he tagged with $37 billion in proposed funding.

Biden’s plan would do the following:

Hire and train an additional 100,000 officers over a 5-year period. Launch a $15 billion grant initiative for states and localities to assist them in preventing violent offenses. $5 billion in community-based violence intervention initiatives, and include “additional commonsense steps” that would aim to stop the spread of guns. More funding for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Congressional ban on assault weapons. Bolster background checks for firearms.

It now pits President Biden and moderate Democrats against the progressive prosecutors and the big donor, George Soros, who funds the prosecutor’s campaigns.