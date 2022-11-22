Vittert: Fairness matters on TV and on Twitter

(NewsNation) — Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter continues to rankle the liberal intelligentsia.

The Verge reports that Musk told employees this is not a right wing takeover of Twitter, it’s a moderate wing takeover of Twitter.

Both the far left and far right treat moderates like trash these days. It’s weird. Somehow you can’t be in the middle. Neither side allows that as a serious option. To them, moderate is a dirty word.

Think what you want of Musk and his Twitter takeover. The truth is, there’s a lot of us in the middle. Most Americans will tell you they’re in the middle. But it’s a tough place to be, as illustrated by Musk.

Think of something else Musk could have said. He could have said: We just want Twitter to be fair. It’s actually what we say every night on this program. We want to be fair, not that we want to simply tell both sides, we want to be fair to both sides.

Oddly enough, there are a lot of TV anchors who will tell you they don’t want to be fair to both sides, that both sides don’t deserve a voice.

Fairness isn’t really a new concept, but it’s a uniquely American one. It’s one of the reasons we love it. For that matter, so is Thanksgiving. It started in 1621 with the Pilgrims and continued as a uniquely American tradition.

We give thanks not to a king or dictator or our government but to God. Same with our inalienable rights, they come from God, not from the government or from a king.

This Thanksgiving, we here at NewsNation, give thanks to you, our viewers.

We hope your Thanksgiving centers around fun, food, family, football and love.

