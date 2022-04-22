Vittert: How will Biden handle Title 42?

CHICAGO (NewsNation) — President Joe Biden might have a paradox on his hands. If his administration argues masks should still be required on planes because COVID-19 is a public health threat, he may have trouble explaining why he’d allow pandemic-related border restrictions to expire.

Border-area law enforcement and government leaders argue letting Title 42 sunset could be a disaster. It allows the government to turn away some asylum-seekers at the border in the vein of stopping the spread of COVID-19.

But even with Title 42 in place, March saw a number of encounters at the southern border we haven’t seen in 20 years. Biden critics argue if it’s lifted the country may face an uncontrolled influx of undocumented migrants.

Axios political reporter Sarah Mucha says infighting amongst Democrats is also complicating the decision.

“We reported at Axios that the administration was considering delaying the lift, which is a tendency toward that moderate thinking because they know that they need to keep those moderate battle grounds safe ahead a difficult election year,” she said Friday night during “On Balance with Leland”.

Assistant Research Scholar at Princeton University, Lauren Wright, agreed, citing voter concerns upon the upcoming election.

“People are very concerned about illegal immigration. That’s at the priorities heading into 2022 alongside the economy,” she said.

