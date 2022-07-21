Vittert: Jan. 6 hearings are ‘carefully scripted’ episodes

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — The season finale of the January 6th Committee is back now in prime time.

Thursday night’s episode of “Law and Order: Special Elections Unit” is the season finale unless they want to have another one.

It’s kind of like how a network with lagging ratings might do a “Friends” reunion show.

In other words, committee members are all going on vacation for August, and so is America. But the committee might have one or two more hearings before the election to remind voters just how bad they seem to believe former President Trump is for the country.

That’s not an attack, but rather acknowledging political reality.

Remember, all of the committee’s public events aren’t hearings, they are carefully scripted episodes.

Thursday evening, there is an audience of one: Attorney General Merrick Garland.

The committee wants him to hear and know the world heard all the things Trump did Jan. 6. The committee’s goal here is to bring continued pressure for criminal charges against Trump.

The committee cannot bring charges, but the attorney general can. And nothing would be better for Democrats than that.

The committee will try to meet the standard that Trump is allegedly criminally responsible for the insurrection.