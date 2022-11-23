Vittert: Left jumps to conclusions on CO shooting

(NewsNation) — We have stayed away from talking about the Colorado Springs Club Q night club shooting.

The facts: Five were killed. The killer was charged with a hate crime. And a bunch of Democrats blaming Republicans for it with zero facts.

NewsNation, however, deals in facts.



Anderson Aldrich faced a judge in Colorado and was charged with hate crimes. Or in the words of Colorado’s state legislature: a bias-motivated crime.

Last year, a SWAT team arrested the same person over a bomb threat. And according to breathless media reports — the killer’s grandfather is a Trump supporter.

Those are the facts. That’s at least what we knew last night, which was more than enough for Nancy Pelosi who posted the following statement after the killings.

Today, and every day, let us offer comfort to grieving loved ones, honor the memory of those killed and continue fighting to save lives from the wicked forces of hate. That fight remains more urgent than ever, as right-wing extremists target transgender Americans’ most fundamental rights and freedoms. Whether spouting dangerous rhetoric from cable news desks or openly bullying schoolchildren from the halls of power, MAGA Republicans are cruelly undermining the safety and well-being of our transgender community. Nancy Pelosi

Additionally, Secretary of Transportation Pete Butijedge tweeted “If you’re a politician or media figure who sets up the LGBTQ community to be hated and feared — not because any of us ever harmed you but because you find it useful — then don’t you dare act surprised when this kind of violence follows. Don’t you dare act surprised.”

You’ll notice that up until this point, I didn’t use the killer’s pronoun. I just said, the killer. I didn’t want to misgender Anderson Aldrich. Turns out they identify as non-binary. And his father is a reported porn star.

Here is a new intersectional label: non-binary ultra MAGA-inspired mass killer.

Welcome to 2022, where anything is possible.

That’s tame in comparison to a segment on MSNBC of Joy Reid’s discussion with Equality Florida press secretary Brandon Wolf.

Now that we know the facts, let lets follow “Brandon’s” logic — DeSantis and Abbott say transsexuals are predators. Therefore someone who identifies as non-binary was so inspired by the governor’s words they went to shoot up a gay nightclub.

Makes total sense … Except you sound like an idiot saying it.

Let’s continue the logic of what we heard the past few days. If you don’t want your kids in kindergarten exposed to drag queen? You are a bigot. And if you don’t want your daughter in the same high school locker room as an 18 year old male seniors? Well, then you are a terrorist.

That’s the standard, and now it’s crushing folks who bought into the narrative.

That’s why we here at NewsNation report the facts. We don’t jump to conclusions about people … however awful and evil to further our own political narrative.

We watch out for you.

You know what you haven’t heard about in the Colorado Springs shooting, regardless of what channel you watching? The victims.

People are dead. They won’t be home for Thanksgiving. There is an empty chair. That’s awful.

Here you can learn more about the victims and the way their loved ones remember them.