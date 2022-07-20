Vittert: Liberal media won’t cover gun debate fairly

(NewsNation) — The complete unwillingness to even consider that good guys with guns can help.

Within 24 hours of Elisjsha Dicken taking down a gunman killing people at an Indianapolis mall, we’ve seen a concerted effort by the media to completely discredit the “good guy with a gun” theory.

Case in point, the front page of USA Today, which reads ”Has Uvalde response debunked the good guy with a gun narrative?”

That’s not an opinion piece, it’s a news article.

How about this piece, ”Do Indianapolis heroics say we need more good guys with guns in normally gun free zones?”

Nobody wrote that headline, it doesn’t exist.

The New York Times front page reads “Life saving act renews gun debate,” a fair headline until you read the article that starts with the first few seconds of Sunday night at a mall outside Indianapolis.

Law enforcement wait outside after a deadly shooting Sunday, July 17, 2022, at the Greenwood Park Mall, in Greenwood, Ind. (Kelly Wilkinson/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

That was 12 seconds, just so we are all on the same page, from the time the gunman opened fire, killing three and wounding two, to when Dicken killed him was 15 seconds. Quite literally a moment in time.

Fifteen seconds, that’s it.

A few quick notes. Indiana’s constitutional carry law means Dicken didn’t need a permit, but the mall was supposed to be a gun-free zone. Obviously, the bad guy didn’t listen. But never mind that.

Those against the “good guy with gun” argument point to two points: Six times last year armed citizens stopped active shooters … six out of 61 — that’s only 10%.

Bingo. It only helps 10%. Good guy theory debunked.

But then we learn 86 percent of mass public shootings took place in gun-free zones from 2009 to 2016.

It’s not so simple anymore for the gun control folks.

Good guys with guns overwhelmingly follow the law and don’t bring guns into the places where bad guys bring guns for mass shootings, so the sample size is way off.

FILE – Reggie Daniels pays his respects at a memorial at Robb Elementary School on June 9, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. Nearly 400 law enforcement officials rushed to the mass shooting that left 21 people dead at the elementary school but “systemic failures” created a chaotic scene that lasted more than an hour before the gunman was finally confronted and killed, according to a report from investigators released Sunday, July 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

Another conclusion, dare I say headline, from the data, is we have so many mass shootings because good guys with guns follow the rules and don’t carry where mass shootings occur and the mass shooters know this. Nobody wrote that story either.

No editor at USA Today or The New York Times or Washington Post would ever assign that story.

Remember, the Brady Project called Dicken a “vigilante,” and never mind President Biden didn’t say squat about the shooting or Dicken. They only talk about mass shootings when it’s helpful politically.

We talk about mass shootings no matter what. From Uvalde to Buffalo. From Highland Park to Indianapolis. We have a real problem in America.

A memorial for the supermarket shooting victims is set up outside the Tops Friendly Market on Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Buffalo, New York. The Buffalo supermarket where 10 Black people were killed by a white gunman is set to reopen its doors two months after the racist attack. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

But solving problems means honest discussions and honest brokers of information.

How to stop mass shootings is something we need to talk about. How to deal with the wave of gun violence in America is something we need to talk about.

However, when USA Today, the Washington Post, CNN, the New York Times and others won’t even consider one side of the argument, we as Americans can’t solve the problem.

It’s pretty simple why they won’t consider “good guys with guns.” It’s because when the gun control argument becomes about people rather than guns, the left loses.

Thus most media organizations don’t honestly cover both sides of the gun debate.

We do and will continue to.