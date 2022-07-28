Vittert: New ‘Forward Party’ is the ‘elite of elite’

(NewsNation) — Relatively unsuccessful tech investor, turned totally unsuccessful presidential candidate, now embarks on comeback tour with near zero chance of success … yet the media laps it up.

We’re talking Andrew Yang’s announcement this morning for the new “Forward Party.”

The leadership includes Miles Taylor, the one-time Trump aide who penned an anonymous op-ed in The New York Times. He claimed a group in the administration was secretly trying to protect the government and all of us from Trump.

It was laughable for a lot of reasons, most of all Taylor’s delusion that he was important enough to do what he claimed. Then he cashed in on the media love with a book deal.

Third parties never work. Just ask Ross Perot. He was an incredibly successful tech investor who couldn’t make it work.

It’s never a good sign that day one of your rollout package includes an op-ed in the Washington Post, titled “Why we won’t fail.”

From that op-ed: “If nothing is done, the United States will not reach its 300th birthday this century in recognizable form.”

Think about that the double negative, backward logic imagery. Who talks or writes like that? Nobody normal.

They could have said, “we must act or America on its 300th birthday won’t be recognizable.” But then it loses the cool, elitism feel that the the reader must contemplate with their morning coffee.

Fitting for a group run by Miles Taylor. You, America are too divided. You, the American voter, don’t know what you are doing. We the elite of the elite are here to save you from yourselves.

And thus, the media loves it.

Third parties do give us hope that perhaps America can do better than two profoundly flawed men in the their late 70s.

And yet, Yang is proving the Churchill truism that politics is war, except that in politics, you can die more than once.