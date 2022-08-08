(NewsNation) — It’s a sad reality, but we have to say it — Big city mayors only care about illegal immigrants and illegal immigration now that they’ve figured out how to use them for political gain. Specifically, we are taking about D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and New York Mayor Eric Adams.

Over the weekend, a few busloads of illegal immigrants arrived from Texas to New York City. Adams met the buses to ring the alarm bells.

Why now? We obviously can’t get into Mr. Adams’ mind, but actions speak louder than words.

Adams remained silent about the thousands of illegal immigrants flying to his city.

We encountered some of them at the McAllen Airport in Texas. They were released by Border Patrol and a nonprofit bought them tickets. Adams didn’t meet those flights.

Adams said nothing about flights in the middle of the night by the Biden administration. Those flew migrants to airports around New York for release into the city. Do you remember Adams meeting those flights? Nope — and neither do I.

But if illegal immigrants dropped off in Texas by Border Patrol get a free bus ride to New York or D.C. — well then, it’s inhumane, and it’s a photo op.

In fact, the 7,000 illegal immigrants bused to D.C. by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s program caused such a problem that the D.C. mayor asked for help from the National Guard. The Pentagon turned her down.

But we need to be clear. She declared an emergency over 1 percent of her population coming. That’s 7,000 dropped off in a city of 700,000.

Like Adams, Bowser only spoke up when the the Texas governor paid for their trip — up until then, illegal immigration and open borders were just fine in their eyes.

Take the city of Eagle Pass in Texas. They have a population of 30,000. Last year, Border Patrol dropped off 30,000 people there and just left them on the streets.

So we understand what’s happening here. What happened in Eagle Pass appears to be playing out in several cities in Texas.

We’ve shown you countless stories and interviews of the Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas National Guard trying to secure the border. Remember — that’s supposed to be the Border Patrol’s job, but they simply can’t handle the crowds. The Texas governor says President Biden’s border policies just encourage more to come. So the result is predictable.

We’ve shown you the massive crowds that come across the border. They turn themselves into Border Patrol and roughly half are deported, while half get a free pass into the United States. Again, rough numbers but since President Biden took over, we are talking about well over a million people let into the United States. That’s the population of D.C. and Pittsburgh combined.

Within a few hours or days, they are dropped off by Border Patrol all over Texas.

So here’s how it works. Immigrants come across the border, turn themselves in to CBP, get processed — about half get released into the country, get issued documents to appear in court — likely years in the future — and get released into a border town. Many stay in those towns and others get a free trip out of town.

For the past 18 or so months, charities working with the federal government offered free bus tickets or plane tickets to the city of their choice.

Recently, Abbott said his state would pay for bus rides to New York or D.C. To be clear, nobody forces the now free illegal immigrants on to the bus but clearly he’s trying to make a political point and suddenly illegal immigration is in crisis.

Let’s take our political hats off for a second. These are people who gave everything to come to America. They left their homes — risked their lives — you get it.

It’s not their fault, but it is a real shame. Big city mayors only care about illegal immigrants and illegal immigration now that they figured out how to use them for political gain.