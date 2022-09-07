Vittert: Obama 2024 could still happen and here’s why

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 07: Former U.S. President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama unveil their official White House portraits during a ceremony at the White House on September 7, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Obama’s portraits will be the first official portraits added to the White House Collection since President Obama held an unveiling ceremony for George W. Bush and Laura Bush in 2012. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — Today Democrats saw the answer to all their problems … brace yourself, or perhaps cheer … for Obama 2024.

Not Barack Obama, but Michelle Obama and before you say she said “no” already, just follow along for a minute.

Before you call me crazy, just listen to what happened when the Obamas came back to the White House.

Twenty-two seconds of applause for the Obamas, nobody cared about Joe Biden. The current president looked on as everybody on TV and in the room thought the same thing, almost regardless of party: “We want 44 back.” President No. 44, looked better than No. 46.

The Obamas were back at the White House for the unveiling of their portraits as the former first couple.

Think about White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain, who brought the Obamas back for some star power, hoping the good memories of earlier times would rub off. Because, whether you like them or not, they are stars.

As journalists, we aren’t supposed to like the people we cover and certainly aren’t supposed to cheer for them. The Washington navel-gazing makes me sick; it’s one of the reasons I left. We aren’t doing that here.

But before you say I am crazy and she would never run, just listen to this from her speech today, she almost sounds like she is laying the groundwork for a presidential race.

“And once our time is up, we move on and all that remains in this hallowed place are our good efforts,” Michelle Obama said Wednesday. “And these portraits that connect our history to the present-day portraits, that hang here as history continues to be made. So for me, this day is not just about what has happened, it’s also about what could happen.”

What could happen … like I said, you heard it here first, not that she should run or could run, not that she would win if she did run. But Obama 2024 isn’t as far-fetched as the Obamas would like you to believe.