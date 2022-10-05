Vittert: Saying the quiet part about Walker out loud

Herschel Walker, GOP candidate for the US Senate for Georgia, speaks at a primary watch party on May 23, 2022, at the Foundry restaurant in Athens, Ga. According to a new report published late Monday, Oct. 3 Walker, who has vehemently opposed abortion rights as the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Georgia, paid for an abortion for his girlfriend in 2009 The candidate called the accusation a “flat-out lie” and threatened to sue. (AP Photo/Akili-Casundria Ramsess, File)

(NewsNation) — Occasionally, politicians and political pundits say the quiet part out loud. I often want to do the same, but then my executive producer says no, we fight and he wins.

So when someone else does it, we like to applaud them.

In this case, Dana Loesch, a right wing commenter, told the truth about Herschel Walker.

She admitted what we said yesterday: Hypocrisy doesn’t matter anymore. Candidate quality matters very little. Life is tribal.

A Walker victory represents Republicans controlling the Senate. Thus, she and most Republicans don’t care if he allegedly paid for a girlfriend’s abortion.

“How many times have I said four very important words? These four words: Winning is a virtue,” Loesch said. “And, please keep in mind that I am concerned about one thing, and one thing only at this point. So, I don’t care if Herschel Walker paid to abort endangered baby eagles. I want control of the Senate.”

There it is: “I want control at the Senate,” basically at any cost. This isn’t about what’s right, it’s about winning. And this isn’t a Republican thing. Think about Jon Fetterman in Pennsylvania. He had a stroke. He clearly has some lingering issues.

“What is wrong with demanding for an easy, safe kind of their income? A path to a safe place for them to win,” Fetterman said.

Say what? He wants to be a U.S. senator? And not a single Democrat cares he can’t put three sentences together?

Of course, we wish him a speedy recovery and the like, but the U.S. Senate matters. Fetterman represents flipping a red seat blue.

Fetterman can’t debate until the end of October, when 40% of the vote in Pennsylvania will already be mailed in. Fetterman will use some kind of closed captioning at the debate. In the past, these would be automatic disqualifiers.

This is much like Hershel Walker’s long list of weirdness from his past mental health problems, to lying about his multiple children by multiple women. And then there are the soundbites which are, well, concerning.

Take for instance this Walker interview.

Walker: “At one time, science said man came from apes, did it not?”

Host: “Every time I read or hear that, I think that you must not have been reading the same Bible I was.”

Walker: “Well, this is what’s interesting, though. If that is true, why are there still apes?”

Or these other gems from Walker:

“You know right now, I have something that can bring you into a building that would clean you from COVID as you walk through.”

“Since we don’t control the air, our good air decides to float over to China’s bad air. So when China gets our good air, their bad air got to move.”

Say what? He wants to be a U.S. senator and not a single Republican cares he can’t put three sentences together.

As crass as Dana Loesch can be, she tells the truth.

“If the Daily Beast story is true, you’re telling me Walker used his money to reportedly pay some skank for an abortion and Warnock wants to use all of our monies to pay a whole bunch of skanks for abortions,” Loesch said.

Politics isn’t pretty, but that’s how the right views it and if someone on the left were honest enough to be that crass about Fetterman’s condition, we would play it, too — and give them points for honesty.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author, and not of NewsNation.