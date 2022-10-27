Vittert: Sorry America, Meghan and Harry are here to stay

FILE – Meghan Markle and Prince Harry pose for pictures after visiting the observatory in One World Trade in New York, Sept. 23, 2021. The Duchess of Sussex will receive a nominal £1 payment for invasion of privacy plus undisclosed damages for copyright infringement under an agreement that ends her long-running dispute with Britain’s Mail on Sunday over the tabloid’s publication of a letter she wrote to her father. The terms were reported on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, 10 days after Associated Newspapers Ltd., publisher of the Mail on Sunday, decided to forego further appeals and published a statement acknowledging that the U.S.-born duchess, formerly known as Meghan Markle, had won her lawsuit.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

(NewsNation) — Sorry America, I am the bearer of bad news.

We are never getting rid of Harry and Meghan; we must accept that awful reality and we need to come to terms with it. Think about what that says about America: Royals from other countries realize they can live a better life here.

Maybe there is a lesson here.

Think about it: The people who know Harry the best, the Brits, hate him. They literally ran him out.

Where else would a book company be dumb enough to pay Harry $20 million for a memoir? There is no way book sales will earn that advance back. But only in America does Harry get $20 million for a book titled “Spare.” He’s literally writing a book about not being needed and only in America do we give him $20 million.

How do we know he won’t earn it back? Where else would Netflix offer $100 million to two people with absolutely zero experience in filmmaking and still not require the royal couple to work off the contract? In fact, Netflix figured out Harry and Meghan are so awful they would rather take the tax deduction.

Where else could a woman grow up poor and become a princess? Only in America.

Where else could the princess then complain about her time as a briefcase model on “Deal or No Deal”? Only in America can models become victims for being treated like models.

Where else could royals from another country, including one who dressed up as a Nazi, sit down with Oprah to tell us we are all racist? Only in America.

Where else do you get to live in a huge Malibu mansion, take your private jet and lecture us about climate change? Only in America.

Maybe we should all stop hating Meghan and Harry and realize that their very existence is proof of the many things that make America great.