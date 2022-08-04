(NewsNation) — We stay away from media commentary ourselves, as journalists make lousy media critics. This isn’t commentary, we just have a question for the New York Times.

Check out this headline from the New York Times:

“G.O.P. Governors cause havoc by busing migrants to East Coast. Thousands of migrants have been arriving on buses sent by the governors of Texas and Arizona. Many have ended up in homeless shelters and on the streets.”

Really? As if the hundreds of thousands, in fact millions, dropped off by Border Patrol in cities all over Texas and Arizona haven’t caused any issues?

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser asked for the National Guard to help with a few thousand illegal immigrants in her city. With a population of 700,000.

She needs help when busses drop off less than 1% of her population in the city?

Recently we had the mayor of Eagle Pass, Texas, on, one of the many communities where illegal immigrants are dropped off every day. In her town of 30,000, they dropped off 30,000, or 100% of the population.

If GOP governors cause havoc by busing migrants to East Coast, it made us wonder if the New York Times would ever publish an article headlined: “Biden administration causes havoc by allowing anyone into the country.”

Again, not commentary, just a journalist asking a question.