Vittert vs Bearman: Are recyclables worth the price?

CHICAGO (NewsNation) — Starting in May of next year, all food-service containers, cups, dishes and cutlery used by restaurants and food facilities in unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County are required to be reusable, recyclable or compostable.

Approved by the county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, the ordinance will also prohibit retail stores from selling “expanded polystyrene,” or Styrofoam products such as coolers, packing materials, cups, plates and pool toys, unless they are encased in “durable material.”

Thursday, attorney Ethan Bearman — who has more than 25 years of experience of wide-ranging business, including technology and entertainment — joined NewsNation’s “On Balance with Leland Vittert” to debate why the new measure is worth it.

According to Bearman, despite high taxes, homelessness, drugs and mass exodus, California’s inhabitants can afford to tackle the environment, as well.

“We can walk and chew gum,” Bearman says. “Keep in mind that a ballot initiative is actually from the voters and the voters will rule at the ballot box,” he continued.

Harkening back to the aforementioned issues the Sunshine State is currently handling, Vittert responded, saying, “you can walk and chew gum, but in many ways, the state of California is stumbling and falling over on a lot of basic issues.”

