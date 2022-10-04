Vittert: What will a Musk-owned Twitter world look like?

(NewsNation) — A long national nightmare could end today … but it won’t.

Elon Musk said he would actually buy Twitter. You might remember he backed out a few months ago and the company sued him.

I say the nightmare could end because then we could all stop talking about Musk, except we can’t. He’s buying precisely so he doesn’t have to go away.

Twitter controls the political conversation in America. It shouldn’t, but it does. That’s because all the political types in Washington follow all the journalists who follow all the political types. So you may not care who controls Twitter, but you should. And now it’s a guy who’s been wrong about a lot of stuff.

Here’s just some of the stupid stuff Musk has said:

Driving cars will be banned. Where are the aliens? They might be among us. [Mars] is a fixer upper of a planet.

He’s also suggested if one company or small group of people manage to develop godlike super intelligence, they could take over the world.

Controlling Twitter isn’t godlike, but its close. Who knows if he will let President Trump back on.

Musk does want part of the world politics.

Musk put out a peace plan for the Russia-Ukraine war:

P1: “Redo elections of annexed regions under UN supervision. Russia leaves if that is will of the people.”

P2: “Crimea formally part of Russia, as it has been since 1783 (until Khrushchev’s mistake).”

P3: “Water supply to Crimea assured.”

P4: “Ukraine remains neutral.”

And, predictably, the Twitter class lost its collective mind … on Twitter.

Max Boot, the epitome of someone who believes Twitter is real life, wrote in the Washington Post an article under this headline: “Opinion: Sorry, Elon Musk. You don’t have the formula to end the Ukraine War.”

From the article: “There is so much ignorance and delusion to unpack here, it is worth pointing out that what he proposes is neither practical nor moral.”

How dare anyone suggest anything other than complete destruction of Vladimir Putin is the best outcome?

Which Elon musk do you like better? The one who supports Ukraine (and Musk did by saving Ukraine’s internet with his Starlink) or the one who supports Russia?

Some of the best reactions to Musk’s Russia comments from the mainstream media include:

Ya think? That’s one word for it.

The other is “godlike.” Sure the political right loves to think Elon Musk will be the protector of free speech, but who knows?

Remember, if one company or small group of people manage to develop godlike super intelligence, they could take over the world. Maybe they just need to control how the world talks to each other — which Elon Musk now does.