Vittert: Zelenskyy loses credibility over Vogue photos

TOKYO, JAPAN – OCTOBER 22: President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine and his wife Olena Zelenska attend the Enthronement Ceremony Of Emperor Naruhito of Japan at the Imperial Palace on October 22, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy just went from war hero to zero in about the time it took for a Vogue photoshoot. Here is the proof.

In the midst of war, Vogue magazine flew over famed photographer Anne Lebowitz for an artsy, high-fashioned shoot. It includes Zelenskyy’s wife, Olena Zelenska, posing amid bombed out planes and apartment buildings complete in gowns with Ukrainian Special Forces guarding her.

Moscow Center — and there are some very, very good propaganda people there — could not have come up with a better way to turn opinion against Ukraine anywhere close as to what Zelenskyy just did to himself.

Sometimes Twitter says it best:

“Nothing to see here, just zelensky and his wife taking part in a Vogue photo- shoot,” a user wrote. “What else would you be doing in the middle of a ‘war zone’?”

“Zelensky is such a fraud I swear what are we doing here I’m not risking WWIII for a Vogue shoot,” another tweet reads.

“Zelensky is “fighting for his life” in Ukraine but has time to meet with Hollywood celebrities and corrupt politicians, preach about the need to transition to “green energy,” and appear in Vogue magazine.

Put the war on hold while I pose for photo- shoots. It’s always been a scam,” writes another user.

The problem for Zelenskyy is that it’s hard to argue with them. Think if you were a Ukrainian mother whose son is now a Russian prisoner— likely tortured with an uncertain future. Think if you were a Ukrianian father whose daughter Russian soldiers raped as they attacked towns near Kyiv. I could go on.

Now think about yourself. We’ve listened for months to President Joe Biden tell us high prices and inflation are part of standing with Ukraine.

So we’ve endured “Putin’s price hike” and given $54 billion in aide to this guy in the Vogue photos. Remember, according to Biden, either you are with Ukraine or you are with Putin.

Let me ask that another way: Who wants to sacrifice for a guy in an Anne Lebowitz photo?

“There is no script for first ladies in wartime, and so Olena Zelenska is writing her own,” gushes the article.

Just when you think it can’t get worse — it does.

The headline is “Portrait of bravery.” Evidently, a portrait of hubris was taken.

And yes — thank you to Condé Nast, Vogue’s parent company, for showing us how things change. We all rallied behind the Zelenskyy in the trenches. Remember him? He allegedly told American rescuers, “I need ammunition, not a ride” at the start of the war.

But did he actually say that? Who knows now. Doesn’t sound like a guy who then sits for Vogue.

Take, for example this staged photograph at the airport outside Kyiv where Russian paratroopers first landed. There is the first lady in her flowing coat surrounded by female Ukrainian soldiers. There is not a speck of dirt on their uniforms. Her makeup is ready for the red carpet at the Oscars.

Now imagine your son died defending that airport. It’s almost impossible to think of something in worse taste.

The late great poet Maya Angelu said when people show you who they are, believe them the first time. Well, the Zelenksyys just showed the world who they are — we would be wise to believe them.