Leland Vittert’s War Notes: Biden bends to knee of Xi

(NewsNation) — Today, President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping will exchange pleasantries and perhaps make promises on fentanyl. Today is a huge win for Xi — he got welcomed like the superpower leader he sees himself as, rather than the communist thug he is.

Who ordered the Chinese flags or for San Francisco to be cleaned up to welcome Xi?

It looks like Xi ordered it and Biden and California Governor Gavin Newsom were only too happy to oblige.

We predict: President Biden will fail to speak in a language the Chinese understand.

He will not hold Xi responsible for: killing our kids with fentanyl, killing more than one million Americans with COVID-19, sending spy balloons, stealing our technology or threatening our friends in Taiwan, Vietnam, Japan and the Philippines.



At the 7:15 p.m. ET press conference, Biden will claim victory because of a weak agreement on fentanyl precursor ingredients, an agreement by the Chinese to “talk” more and some climate stuff.

Xi studies domestic American politics, so he will exploit Biden’s need for a win because of his current weakness with progressives. Xi will then give Biden something to take to the climate enthusiasts to claim victory.

Biden and Xi will reportedly agree to keep artificial intelligence out of drones, nuclear weapons and more.

What this really means: America will live by the deal and China will cheat as they always do.

Biden will miss a huge opportunity to take advantage of Xi’s weakness as the Chinese economy implodes.

Watch: How Biden feels about China in his own words.

The Little American Town that Stood up to Xi

Almost 200,000 people watched, and thousands commented, on our Instagram reel about the Green Charter Township, Michigan, throwing out their town board for approving a Chinese battery plant to be built there.

Tonight, we’ll check in with the new town supervisor to see if they can stop the plant.

Something Else Biden Could Confront Xi about

There is new reporting China is behind the “pro-Palestinian” movement. We’ve been telling you that the “pro-Palestinian” movement is just a vessel for a neo-Marxist push in America. Turns out it’s a lot worse than that.

According to The Free Press and reporting from The New York Times, one of the main funders of these protests is “a China sympathizer who lives in Shanghai and has close ties to at least four propaganda news sites that boost the Chinese Communist Party’s image abroad.”

Ratings Versus Ideology

Colby Hall said last night MSNBC carrying water for Hamas comes from it not wanting to upset its progressive viewers.

Be fair: MSNBC’s lack of journalistic integrity, much less moral clarity, could be profit-motivated.

The BBC appears to just hate Israel as they reported Israeli troops were “targeting Arabic speakers and medical teams” when, in fact, Israel announced it was bringing in Arabic speakers to help and medical teams to treat the patients. The BBC then apologized.

If you watch one thing: This satire of the BBC is spot on. Make sure you watch till the end for the famous ceasefire of 1944.

And the United Nations isn’t much better. Their “humanitarian plan” for Gaza doesn’t include demanding the return of 240 Israeli hostages held there.

The Israeli government spokesman rightly responded with, “Clarification, please: when you write, ‘Allow civilians to move to safer areas and to voluntarily return to their residences’, does that include allowing the 240 Israeli hostages to return home? If not, why not? If so, why not say it explicitly? Thank you.”

No wonder Jews are buying guns in the United States.

