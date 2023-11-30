Leland Vittert’s War Notes: Does Moral Clarity Exist?

US President Joe Biden speaks during an event at CS Wind in Pueblo, Colorado, US, on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. A year after President Biden’s landmark climate law promised billions of dollars for America’s switch to clean energy, some of the nation’s most ambitious renewable power projects have been shelved, electric car sales are missing targets and investors are fleeing the sector in droves. Photographer: Daniel Brenner/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Moral Clarity

This happens to be the title of a new ad from Nikki Haley. Maybe she needs War Notes. We’ve been saying “moral clarity” for a long time.

On Oct. 18: “I won’t dwell too much on Islamic Jihad misfiring a rocket into their own hospital and blaming the Israelis. Their story reeked from the start but that didn’t keep CNN from saying they have no reason to question the Hamas-run health ministry. The lack of moral clarity is pretty shocking, but perhaps, not surprising.”

On Nov. 2: “We predict: The moral equivalency won’t be enough for progressives, and sadly, a lack of moral clarity by universities and political leaders will result in Jewish Americans getting badly hurt or killed.”

On Nov. 7: “Moral clarity: What will happen after anti-Israel protestors shoved a Jewish man, killing him in Los Angeles?”

Few issues require moral clarity like supporting Israel’s right to defend itself and destroy Hamas. A cease-fire only helps Hamas rearm and regroup. They don’t want peace.

A Hamas leader in Gaza was just quoted saying, “The leaders of the Occupation should know, October 7th was just a rehearsal.”

The cease-fire isn’t worth much to Israel. Two Hamas-affiliated gunmen killed three and injured six in Jerusalem today. Yet, President Biden continues to pressure Israel not to restart the war and to change its tactics if they do — not for Israel’s benefit, but for Biden’s domestic political survival.

“We’re going to win this one, with you or without you.” An Israeli-American father of a fallen IDF major read a letter to President Biden at his son’s funeral. He’ll join us tonight.

How about a cease-fire when Hamas leaves? Some politicians are getting shellacked for stating the obvious.

Lack of Moral Clarity

Biden and former President Trump faced similar political pickles and both caved.

Biden caved over the pro-Hamas/pro-Israel divide in the Democratic Party, as we showed you last night. Biden wants to support Israel, yet needs the support of those pledging to destroy Israel. As we said yesterday, he’s caving to the pro-Hamas types. Just look at his tweet Tuesday night.

Trump was no better after the neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville, saying there were “very fine people on both sides.”

Biden and Trump are birds of a feather. They promise moral clarity but when tested, choose political survival.

And, the advocacy media on both sides give their respective presidents a pass. We don’t.

Both epically failed the moral clarity test.

Hayley’s ad starts off with “a president must have moral clarity.”

This reminds us of President George Bush’s “you are either with us or you are with terrorists” after Sept. 11.

Or, of President Ronald Reagan’s “evil empire” and “Mr Gorbachev, tear down this wall.”

Or Obama drawing a red line in Syria…nevermind that he never backed it up because of domestic political pressure.

To be fair, Biden tried when he declared Putin “had to go” but then walked it back. Biden also tried right after Hamas attacks of Oct. 7 in his support of Israel but started walking — and now running — back from that position.

Also to be fair, Trump never tried to have moral clarity on an issue — points for honesty.

But Haley is right: “A president must have moral clarity”

But, who knows if Haley will follow through and have moral clarity if elected.

There is hope, though, because she’s taken a firm stand on supporting Ukraine despite a deep divide in the Republican Party. Whether you agree or disagree with her position, you have to admire a politician willing to take a stand at their own political peril. That doesn’t happen often.

You’re Paying for It

For the Biden White House, federal employees spending five of every ten days in the office is considered a success…no, really.

🍦 Hans Nichols (@HansNichols) with Axios is out with a great piece: “Scoop: Inside the Biden White House’s aggressive back-to-office push.”

Nichols lists all the excuses Biden’s Chief of Staff Jeff Zients faces getting government employees, who we all pay, to actually come to work.

Laugh at or cry for Zients who “(is) holding up the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), the first two to hit the benchmarks of workers spending five of every ten work days in the office, as examples that federal workers can be convinced to return.”

Thought bubble: Isn’t Zients’ boss the commander in chief? How about ordering government employees to return to work or be fired? How is work from home at a taxpayer expense now a constitutional right?

