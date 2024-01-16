Leland Vittert’s War Notes: General Election Trump

Donald Trump Jr., executive vice president of development and acquisitions for Trump Organization Inc., from left, Eric Trump, executive vice president of Trump Organization Inc., and former US President Donald Trump arrive at a caucus night watch party in Des Moines, Iowa, US, on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. Trump cruised to victory in the Iowa caucus, warding off a late challenge from rivals Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley and cementing his status as the clear Republican frontrunner in the race. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

NewsNation Chief Washington Anchor and On Balance host Leland Vittert was a foreign correspondent for four years in Jerusalem. He gives you an early look at tonight’s 7 p.m. ET show.

Normal Trump Looks to November

Trump’s crushing Iowa victory led to a general election-style speech from a man who had the Republican primary sewn up. He called it a time to “come together.” He sounded oddly normal and even congratulated the other three candidates in the race.

Thought bubble : If Trump isn’t insulting his rivals, he isn’t worried.

: If Trump isn’t insulting his rivals, he isn’t worried. Fun moment: Forget measuring the drapes at the White House — he promised an important cabinet post to former challenger North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.

A few quick notes as we depart Iowa:

The media was right: The media focus on the weather proved prescient. The brutal cold led to historically low turnout … nearly 50% fewer caucusgoers than in 2016 and the least since 2000.

The media focus on the weather proved prescient. The brutal cold led to historically low turnout … nearly 50% fewer caucusgoers than in 2016 and the least since 2000. Dreams crushed: The cable news dream of a divided Republican primary electorate died last night. One vote in Johnson County prevented Trump from winning all 99 counties in Iowa. Like an incumbent, Trump maintains a dominant hold on Republicans regardless of how you identify the voters: rural, suburban, college-educated, working class, professional class or evangelical.

The cable news dream of a divided Republican primary electorate died last night. One vote in Johnson County prevented Trump from winning all 99 counties in Iowa. Like an incumbent, Trump maintains a dominant hold on Republicans regardless of how you identify the voters: rural, suburban, college-educated, working class, professional class or evangelical. Results explained: Trump’s high-intensity voters showed up. DeSantis’s ground game saved him from a humiliating caucus night dropout, and Haley got killed by last-minute high expectations, specifically the Saturday Des Moines Register/NBC/Mediacom poll putting her in second place.

Behind the Scenes:

Trump knows the media landscape better than many anchors and reporters. Last night marked the first time many Americans paid attention to politics, and Trump talked about the border. He left out most, if not all, of the grievances of populist and revenge politics and offered an upbeat message for America in his second term. Real victory will be in November, he told the adoring crowd — and the rest of America.

and Trump talked about the border. He left out most, if not all, of the grievances of populist and revenge politics and offered an upbeat message for America in his second term. Real victory will be in November, he told the adoring crowd — and the rest of America. Trump’s team feels they have the nomination sewn up. Congressman and Trump confidant Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., told me, “This primary is over — tip your waitresses.”

Look forward:

Despite coming in third, Haley called it a “two-person race” in her speech. She isn’t wrong, but it might not matter. From the intrepid Mike Allen’s Axios AM note, quoting Zachary Basu’s reporting: “ Haley is heading straight to New Hampshire, where even an upset victory on Jan. 23 may not answer pressing concerns about how she can expand her coalition beyond moderates and college-educated voters.”



Nikki Haley, former ambassador to the United Nations and 2024 Republican presidential candidate, speaks during a caucus night watch party in West Des Moines, Iowa, US, on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. Former President Donald Trump cruised to victory in the Iowa caucus, warding off a late challenge from rivals Ron DeSantis and Haley and cementing his status as the clear Republican frontrunner in the race. Photographer: Rachel Mummey/Bloomberg

Nikki’s Last Stand: Ahead of New Hampshire’s open primary (where Democrats and independents can vote), Haley launched a more direct attack on Trump. NARRATOR: The two most disliked politicians in America? Trump and Biden. Both are consumed by chaos, negativity, and grievances of the past. The better choice for a better America? Nikki Haley.

Ahead of New Hampshire’s open primary (where Democrats and independents can vote), Haley launched a more direct attack on Trump. Ron DeSantis said his second-place finish “punched his ticket” out of Iowa. Yes, but a ticket to where? Turns out people like Trump as Coke classic versus DeSantis’ version of new Coke. Despite visiting all 99 counties in Iowa and all but living here, he didn’t win a single county. It’s noteworthy that he left Iowa for South Carolina, which holds its primary more than a month from now— not NH that votes next week — and immediately attacked Nikki Haley, who finished behind him rather than the person he just lost to.

said his second-place finish “punched his ticket” out of Iowa. Yes, but a ticket to where? Turns out people like Trump as Coke classic versus DeSantis’ version of new Coke. Despite visiting all 99 counties in Iowa and all but living here, he didn’t win a single county. Thought bubble: As we’ve told you, Trump’s legal and political strategy remain completely linked. The faster he becomes the presumptive nominee, the more powerful his arguments in the court of public opinion to delay cases against him.

All of the above notwithstanding…

The Iowa caucuses showed 50% of Republican voters in rural states that are high in evangelicals and below average in college education and average income (aka a perfect Trump state that he won by 8 points in 2020) don’t want him to be the nominee. Woof.

A new poll shows Haley tied with Trump in New Hampshire — this isn’t over — not to mention Trump’s showing in Iowa will motivate independents and Democrats to cross over in New Hampshire’s open primary.

Democratic reckoning:

Watch : Rachel Maddow encapsulates the Democratic reaction to last night’s results.

: Rachel Maddow encapsulates the Democratic reaction to last night’s results. FACTS: Trump’s decisive Iowa victory comes despite two impeachments, the Jan. 6 commission’s prime-time hearings, 91 felony counts in four separate cases and an endless loop of the Republican and Democratic establishment calling him a “threat to democracy,” hundreds of millions in earned media for his primary challengers and a Supreme Court case to keep him off the ballot in some states. And yet … wait for it … current polling shows Trump beating Biden by two points in the general election, and a new AJC poll shows him up eight in Georgia.

Trump’s decisive Iowa victory comes despite two impeachments, the Jan. 6 commission’s prime-time hearings, 91 felony counts in four separate cases and an endless loop of the Republican and Democratic establishment calling him a “threat to democracy,” hundreds of millions in earned media for his primary challengers and a Supreme Court case to keep him off the ballot in some states.

Thought bubble : Will Democrats learn the more they attack Trump and scold his supporters, the stronger he gets? Perhaps someone other than a historically unpopular incumbent bringing an optimistic message for America would do better against Trump or any Republicans? Maybe we were right in September when we predicted the real drama would be on the Democratic side? Again, just asking questions.

: Will Democrats learn the more they attack Trump and scold his supporters, the stronger he gets? Perhaps someone other than a historically unpopular incumbent bringing an optimistic message for America would do better against Trump or any Republicans? Maybe we were right in September when we predicted the real drama would be on the Democratic side? Again, just asking questions. All-star coverage tonight : Erick Erickson will cover the coming fight in New Hampshire, and George Will will tell us about Trump’s look toward November.

Jake’s Speech

Biden national security adviser Jake Sullivan told the world’s elite gathered in Davos, Switzerland: “In the face of naked aggression, we are not turning inward. Under (U.S.) President (Joe) Biden’s leadership, we’re rallying a global response to push back. We’re pursuing intensive and proactive diplomacy to manage our most consequential relationships.”

Jake Sullivan, US national security adviser, delivers a special address on the opening day of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. The annual Davos gathering of political leaders, top executives and celebrities runs from January 15 to 19. Photographer: Stefan Wermuth/Bloomberg

Reminder : This is the guy who wrote a memo in September claiming the Middle East was quieter than it had been in two decades — then Hamas attacked Israel on Oct 7.

: This is the guy who wrote a memo in September claiming the Middle East was quieter than it had been in two decades — then Hamas attacked Israel on Oct 7. Thought bubble : Delusion is a dangerous drug in foreign policy, and there is no reason to believe the administration has learned from recent events or will change its world view.

: Delusion is a dangerous drug in foreign policy, and there is no reason to believe the administration has learned from recent events or will change its world view. While the world watched Iowa, Iran attacked the United States.

What happened : Hours before the caucuses, Iran launched ballistic missiles at the U.S. consulate in Erbil in northern Iraq. By definition, that is an act of war. Evidently, President Biden’s “private message” to Iran after last week’s strike on the Houthis did not deter the mullahs — nor the Iranian-backed militia in Yemen who hit a U.S.-flagged ship with one of their anti-ship missiles.

: Hours before the caucuses, Iran launched ballistic missiles at the U.S. consulate in Erbil in northern Iraq. By definition, that is an act of war. Don’t worry — Jake Sullivan is on it.

Freezing in Your Tesla

Turns out electric vehicles are a lot like me — we both don’t like the cold.

NBC Chicago reports on the “huge challenges” facing those trying to save the environment in their Teslas.

If the batteries will even charge at all, they will take longer to charge and use more energy from the power grid in the cold. Plus, running the car’s heater drains even more power and lowers the range further.

A helpful chart shows what 32 degrees, the freezing point of water, does to EV range. Below-zero temperatures sent a lightning bolt of reality through the push for electric vehicles.

Extreme cold (like the 16-degree wind chill in Galveston, Texas) compounds the problems for power grids strained by a push towards renewables. In Texas, for example, Newsweek reports you shouldn’t use your washing machine.

Tune into “On Balance with Leland Vittert” weeknights at 7/6C on NewsNation. Find your channel here.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and not necessarily of NewsNation.