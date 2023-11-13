Leland Vittert’s War Notes: Let’s Be Honest

TOPSHOT – US President Joe Biden (L) listens to Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as he joins a meeting of the Israeli war cabinet in Tel Aviv on October 18, 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. US President Joe Biden landed in Tel Aviv on October 18, 2023 as Middle East anger flared after hundreds were killed when a rocket struck a hospital in war-torn Gaza, with Israel and the Palestinians quick to trade blame. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

NewsNation’s Chief Washington Anchor Leland Vittert was a foreign correspondent for four years in Jerusalem. He provides expert analysis and insight into the Israel-Hamas war in the Nov. 13 edition of War Notes.

(NewsNation) —San Francisco is suddenly spotless. Junkies are gone. Evidently, fences, walls and arrests work.

Our guest tonight is John Dennis, San Francisco’s Republican chairman. He will join with how police cleaned up San Francisco in less than a week for the meeting between Biden and Xi Jinping. And Governor Gavin Newsom tells the truth about it.

Let’s Be Honest

The huge group of protesters at home and abroad have far more sinister intentions than a “cease-fire in Gaza” that will only help Hamas. It starts with killing the Jews (as their chants demand) and continues on to killing all the infidels—that is any non-Muslim. It’s that simple.

300,000 marched in London this weekend. The British equivalent of the secretary of homeland security was fired after accusing the London police of being biased toward protestors. Her Tweets are a warning for us all.

The irony: In New York, American police barricaded themselves inside Grand Central Station because of a violent crowd demanding a “cease-fire.”

Foreign Influence

MIT refused to suspend and punish students organizing pro-Hamas marches because doing so would jeopardize their student visas. Now, the “students” gloat that they forced the university to back down.

and punish students organizing pro-Hamas marches because doing so would jeopardize their student visas. Now, the “students” gloat that they forced the university to back down. If you watch one thing , make it this video, and turn the sound up of the students gloating.

, make it this video, and turn the sound up of the students gloating. As we told you Friday, these aren’t students in the traditional sense. Some of these students are likely cutouts of foreign intelligence services in Iran, China and Russia sent to American universities both to learn and to radicalize and organize.

these aren’t students in the traditional sense. Some of these students are likely cutouts of foreign intelligence services in Iran, China and Russia sent to American universities both to learn and to radicalize and organize. Remember, during the 1960s, the KGB supported the anti-war counterculture movement in the United States. This is version 2.0.

The Pressure Is Working on the Biden Administration

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin took the most anti-Israel position yet from the Biden cabinet and reportedly lectured Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant about Israel “escalating tensions.”

As predicted, Biden’s administration is quickly moving away from Israel because of the domestic calculus with the pro-Hamas wing of the Democratic Party and the desire not to admit the failure of the Iran policy.

Biden’s administration is quickly moving away from Israel because of the domestic calculus with the pro-Hamas wing of the Democratic Party and the desire not to admit the failure of the Iran policy. History matters : This started with the Obama administration, and now, the same players are back: National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland. Sullivan continues to lecture Israel about the “rules of war.” While never pointing to any specific bad acts by the Israelis, the administration continues to give ammunition to Israel’s critics.

: This started with the Obama administration, and now, the same players are back: National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland. Sullivan continues to lecture Israel about the “rules of war.” While never pointing to any specific bad acts by the Israelis, the administration continues to give ammunition to Israel’s critics. We’re still waiting: The Secret Service and U.S. Park Police still haven’t arrested anyone for trying to break down the White House fence last weekend while chanting to massacre Jews.

The Secret Service and U.S. Park Police still haven’t arrested anyone for trying to break down the White House fence last weekend while chanting to massacre Jews. Buried: Speaking of escalating tensions, the New York Times buried a report Biden is personally tying the arms of the military to hit Iran’s proxies after their attacks on U.S. troops: “President Biden had in recent weeks rejected more aggressive bombing options proposed by the Pentagon out of fear of provoking a wider conflict with Iran.”

Speaking of escalating tensions, the New York Times buried a report Biden is personally tying the arms of the military to hit Iran’s proxies after their attacks on U.S. troops: “President Biden had in recent weeks rejected more aggressive bombing options proposed by the Pentagon out of fear of provoking a wider conflict with Iran.” Thought bubble 💭: Remember when then-VP Joe Biden advised AGAINST the Bin Laden raid?

Know the Truth – Because the media won’t tell you

Hamas planned systematic rape : Allegedly, an Arabic to Hebrew sheet found on terrorists included translations for words used in sexual assault like “take down your pants.” The Israeli defense minister: “We know from interrogations that Hamas came in with detailed plans of their attack, including which commander should rape which soldiers in different places.”

Allegedly, an Arabic to Hebrew sheet found on terrorists included translations for words used in sexual assault like “take down your pants.” Just asking: Where are the #MeToo movement and the women’s rights crowd?

Where are the #MeToo movement and the women’s rights crowd? And it’s not just raping Israelis, Hamas views Palestinian deaths as a success, as quoted in the original Washington Post article: “‘Will we have to pay a price? Yes, and we are ready to pay it,’ Ghazi Hamad, a member of the Hamas politburo, told Beirut’s LCBI television in an interview aired on Oct. 24. ‘We are called a nation of martyrs, and we are proud to sacrifice martyrs.’”

Just asking: Why is Israel held responsible for deaths Hamas is proud of? If the protesters above actually cared about civilians in Gaza, wouldn’t they protest Hamas?

Why is Israel held responsible for deaths Hamas is proud of? If the protesters above actually cared about civilians in Gaza, wouldn’t they protest Hamas? Looking forward : This week you will hear a lot about the Al Shifa hospital running out of fuel.

: This week you will hear a lot about the Al Shifa hospital running out of fuel. Reuters reports this headline: Israel-Hamas war: Gaza’s Al Shifa hosptial has tanks at its gates.

Turns out the Israelis tried to deliver fuel, but Hamas forbade the hospital from using it.

Not until the twelfth paragraph does Reuters acknowledge Israel tried to deliver fuel. A better headline 📰: Hamas keeps fuel from hospital endangering wounded Palestinians and premature babies.



It’s still unclear why the New York Times gives Hamas and Israel equal credibility, especially when the IDF produces video proof of Hamas using hospitals as bases, and Hamas tightly controls reporting from Gaza.

One thing before you go: Real or made up? Watch this video about a call to Harvard University. We have asked them for a comment. What’s worse: If it’s true, or that it’s so outrageous you could believe it is true?

Tune into “On Balance with Leland Vittert” weeknights at 7/6C on NewsNation. Find your channel here.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and not necessarily of NewsNation.