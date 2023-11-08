Leland Vittert’s War Notes: Never underestimate Republicans’ ability to screw it up

TOPSHOT – US President Joe Biden (L) listens to Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as he joins a meeting of the Israeli war cabinet in Tel Aviv on October 18, 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. US President Joe Biden landed in Tel Aviv on October 18, 2023 as Middle East anger flared after hundreds were killed when a rocket struck a hospital in war-torn Gaza, with Israel and the Palestinians quick to trade blame. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

NewsNation’s Leland Vittert provides his expert analysis and perspective in the Nov. 8 edition of his War Notes column.

(NewsNation) — If you want to understand why Democrats beat Republicans in Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky, take 30 seconds and watch this ad about Hadley.

Abortion is a 1,000-pound anchor around Republicans’ necks, and until they figure out how to deal with it, last night’s losses are just the beginning.

Proof: Trump won Kentucky by 25 points in 2020, and Democrat Andy Beshear just won reelection by five points.

That is a 30-point swing despite a very unpopular Democrat in the White House.

In his victory speech, Beshear thanked Hadley. “Hadley” defined the race, not abortion. Beshear didn’t say “abortion” once.

Look forward: In 2024, Democrats will make a “Hadley” ad in every swing state. They don’t have to talk about abortion; they will talk about “Hadley.”

To be fair, the media will help Democrats on this — just watch CNN journalist Kaitlan Collins with Ohio’s governor.

Ann Coulter put it more directly: “PRO-LIFERS ARE GOING TO WIPE OUT THE REPUBLICAN PARTY.”

Look back: Trump rang the alarm bells about this in April.

Hamas’s Strategy

Thought bubble: Why should Hamas release hostages to get aid or a cease-fire when the international community is trying to give them that anyway?

Thus, Hamas views pictures of dead Palestinians as a good thing.

It’s working: President Joe Biden’s willingness to accept political pressure is going to run out long before Israel can wipe out Hamas.

Hamas told The New York Times it wants perpetual war. One of its media advisors said, “I hope that the state of war with Israel will become permanent on all the borders, and that the Arab world will stand with us.”

Maya Angelou said: “When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.”

Axios reports Biden pressured the Israelis for a three-day pause to secure the release of 10 to 15 hostages. Israel turned him down.

We predict: As domestic political pressure on Biden increases, he will increase pressure on Israel. This will create a bigger split among Democrats in Congress. Things will get very messy. The censure of Representative Rashida Tlaib last night is just the start.

Tonight, Congressman Shri Thanedar joins us to discuss his 72-hour humanitarian pause plan.

Be smart: There is strength in moral clarity, something the Biden administration doesn’t have, and doesn’t want to have, on the issue of pro-Hamas demonstrators. Just watch White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre unwilling to condemn the tearing down of the hostage posters: “I’m just not going to go into specifics on that particular thing.”

KJP later had to clean it up on X, saying, “As a result of the Hamas terrorist attacks, communities and families are grieving. For the past month, the families of those who have been taken hostage have lived in agony. Tearing down pictures of their loved ones – who are being held hostage by Hamas – is wrong and hurtful.”

Why didn’t she say that from the beginning?

Watch: Hostage families responded on last night’s show.

Ground Truth

Next time you hear about the poverty and squalor in Gaza — which is real — take a look at this video of the IDF blowing up Hamas’ extensive tunnel systems. Now imagine if Hamas had spent all that money, concrete and effort on building infrastructure, investing in Gaza’s economy and growing the massive agriculture export business Israel left behind in 2007.

Biden’s “Steady Hand”

The White House has a new talking point on its foreign policy.

Put another way, the Biden administration wants credit for its responses to Ukraine and Israel but wants none of the blame for the wars starting.

In each case, the response is guided by the risks of doing something, not by the risk of showing weakness.

Voters will decide if that works.

To be fair, China blinks ahead of President Xi Jinping’s meeting with Biden.

You know the Chinese are lying when their lips are moving, so what is their game here?

The smartest guy I know with expertise on China answered: “They have no other choice.”

Looking forward: Does Biden use China’s newfound weakness for climate concessions, or does he beat back Chinese aggression around the globe?

