Leland Vittert’s War Notes: One month since Hamas’s Oct. 7 attacks shocked the world

(NewsNation) — To borrow from Churchill: We haven’t gotten to the end, much less the beginning of the end.

The Wall Street Journal today: “Netanyahu says Israel will control Gaza security indefinitely.”

Israel unilaterally withdrew from Gaza in 2005 because it was such a quagmire. Then, Hamas took Gaza over in 2007 and has since turned it into an armed camp. Once Israel gains control this time around, Hamas will melt into the very supportive population and continue with guerilla warfare.

Ground truth: War doesn’t get harder than fighting in a bombed out urban jungle against a well-supplied indigenous population.

The Hostages

Family members of the 240 hostages came to Washington, D.C. to plead their case. Two will be on with us tonight.

Watch for a coming battle between the White House pushing for “humanitarian pauses” and families of hostages asking how there can be pauses/ceasefire while Hamas holds their loved ones in the tunnels below Gaza.

In a phone call yesterday, Biden pressured Netanyahu again to pause. He said no.

Let’s be honest, “humanitarian pauses” won’t do much to help civilians on the ground, and will do nothing to assuage the anti-Israel crowd. As we noted yesterday, Hamas already attacked the humanitarian corridor set up by Israel that continues to allow Palestinian safe passage out of Gaza City.

Watch : Civilians continue to move south under white flags. Note the Israeli tanks protecting Palestinians from Hamas trying to keep them as human shields.

Speaking of civilians, and there will be more on this during the show: These are the slaughters you won’t hear about:

Islamic militias continue to kill hundreds, if not thousands, of Sudanese a day.

The Human Rights Watch: “Ethiopia: Atrocities Mar Ceasefire Anniversary.”

BBC: “Tigray peace deal war anniversary: Humanitarian situation is ‘dire’.”

International Crisis Group: “Massacre in Goma Clouds DR Congo’s Elections and UN Mission’s Future”

DW: “What one more massacre in DR Congo says about MONUSCO.”

Or the 1.5 million Afghans forced out of their homes in winter by the Pakistanis.

If you can’t blame Israel, the White House and Squad aren’t interested.

By example after example, the White House views all domestic and international events through an intersectional, racial, oppressed versus oppressor or equity lens, leveraging events to promote their ideology.

For example, when a transgender gunman shoots up a school targeting white Christians, the White House talked about violence against trans people.

When Hamas kills 1,400 and tens of thousands take to the streets in America celebrating, the White House focused on Islamophobia as the real problem.

Moral clarity: What will happen after anti-Israel protestors shoved a Jewish man, killing him in Los Angeles?

Here are headlines from New York Times and NBC. Yes, they’re real.

Will President Biden call his family?

Will the FBI investigate it as a hate crime?

Will the media ask Democrats collectively to answer for pro-Hamas rhetoric from representatives Tlaib, Bush and Omar?

Today, Elizabeth Warren is again focused on the “real issue.”

