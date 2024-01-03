Leland Vittert’s War Notes: Saving DEI?

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 05: Dr. Claudine Gay, President of Harvard University, testifies before the House Education and Workforce Committee at the Rayburn House Office Building on December 05, 2023 in Washington, DC. The Committee held a hearing to investigate antisemitism on college campuses. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

The Real Reason for Defending Harvard President Claudine Gay

For years, the left demanded people apologize and take responsibility for the slightest microaggression — for example, “misgendering is violence.” But when the president of Harvard gets caught plagiarizing, it’s an out-of-body experience that the right is weaponizing.

Our friend Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) pointed out some of the headlines in his excellent daily newsletter:

AP: Harvard president’s resignation highlights new conservative weapon against colleges: plagiarism

Politico: How the right toppled Harvard’s president

NPR: Claudine Gay’s resignation highlights the trouble with regulating academic writing

Forbes: Claudine Gay Resigns From Harvard: Why Black Excellence Is Never Enough

Thought bubble: The Associated Press of all publications now calls plagiarism a “weapon.”

As Steve Guest on X, formerly Twitter, pointed out — the AP and China’s Global Times now sound similar.

Ground Truth: This isn’t about Gay. Republicans are on a roll. Representative Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., tweeted: “TWO DOWN, ONE TO GO.” This is about the left and the media protecting university presidents and professors going forward.

Nicholas Confessore of the New York Times explains why they need protection.

“The resignation of Harvard’s president, Claudine Gay, on Tuesday followed a lengthening catalog of plagiarism allegations that appeared to steadily sap her support among the university’s faculty, students and alumni. But for many of Dr. Gay’s critics, her departure was also a proxy victory in the escalating ideological battle over American higher education.”

We predicted before Christmas break the coming war over diversity, equity and inclusion, and Gay’s resignation represents the loss of a major battle. Now, DEI enthusiasts and their friends in the media are fighting back. As they tell it, accusations of plagiarism are now racist.

More from Confessore’s article: “Dr. Gay’s defenders seemed to agree, warning that her resignation would encourage conservative interference in universities and imperil academic freedom.”

Fair questions : What freedoms does it threaten? The freedom to plagiarize? The freedom to allow the harassment of Jews?

: What freedoms does it threaten? The freedom to plagiarize? The freedom to allow the harassment of Jews? Zoom out: DEI requires the suspension of all objective standards. Gay’s resignation shows that objective standards like rules against plagiarism apply to diversity hires. This goes a long way to destroying the race-based hiring and promotion standards of DEI. Thus, bizarre headlines like those above come out.

Game on for the VP Spot!

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem took up the fight against Nikki Haley on Trump-friendly Newsmax last night. As Michael Luciano from Mediaite pointed out, Noem attacked Haley in a similar vein to Steve Bannon’s attacks on her that we reported on yesterday.

Noem said, “I just don’t know which Nikki Haley is gonna show up every day. She’s a different person, depending on whatever works for her political agenda.”

The follow-up question Eric Bolling missed: What politician doesn’t do whatever works for their political agenda?

As Mike Huckabee explained last night, the far right of the Republican Party views Haley as a “globalist” and squish on key issues.

The better Haley does, the harder they will attack.

White House Blames Republicans for Border Crisis

Last night, President Joe Biden admitted “we gotta do something” about the border crisis.

Jennifer Haberkorn (@jenhab) with Politico writes, “White House tries to flip the script on House Republicans over border crisis.”

Amid an all-time record month of migrant crossings, the White House will now blame Republicans for holding up the wanted Customs and Border Protection funding increases.

Be fair: This is desperation and pretty silly from the White House. It wouldn’t even attempt it without the friendly media willing to carry its water.

Ground truth: Quadrupling the budget for Border Patrol wouldn’t stop people coming over; it would just allow them to process the immigrants here faster. The only thing that would stop the flow is policy changes regarding asylum and deportation rules.

Never underestimate Republicans’ ability to screw things up:

Rather than focusing on the border situation, Republicans plan to impeach Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas.

Watch tonight: Congressman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, will join from the border with what he has found there.

US President Joe Biden speaks at an economic event at the Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, US, on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023. Biden said it is self-evident that Donald Trump is an insurrectionist but declined to endorse a Colorado Supreme Court decision that would bar the Republican presidential frontrunner from appearing on the ballot in that state. Photographer: Jamie Kelter Davis/Bloomberg via Getty Images

“Trouble with tha God”

On Monday, Biden will speak at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, the second of his first 2024 campaign speeches. He will likely echo themes from the first speech, saying, “Trump is a threat to democracy,” “Trump is racist,” et cetera.

The location carries special meaning because in 2015, Dylann Roof killed nine people in a shooting at the historically Black church. At the time, President Barack Obama showed up to sing “Amazing Grace.” Liberals often point to this shooting as proof of a new and violent white supremacy movement.

Where Biden isn’t going:

Coal country in Pennsylvania

Suburban Atlanta

Middle Michigan

Those are places with swing voters, but Biden heads to a Black church in South Carolina because of problems with his base: Black voters.

Brakkton Booker (@brakktonbooker) with Politico begins an article about that problem with “The influential radio host of ‘The Breakfast Club’ is a thorn in the side of Democrats — but he’s also representative of one of their biggest problems,” talking about Charlamagne tha God.

Do yourself a favor and read the piece. Booker reminds us Charlemagne provoked Biden’s disastrous 2020 answer, “You’ve got more questions, but I tell you … if you’ve got a problem whether or not you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t Black.”

Black voters disagree:

From USA Today: “Biden now claims the support of just 63% of Black voters, a precipitous decline from the 87% he carried in 2020, according to the Roper Center. He trails among Hispanic voters by 5 percentage points, 39%-34%; in 2020 he had swamped Trump among that demographic group 2 to 1, 65%-32%.”

Are Obama and Biden the answer to race problems or the cause of them? Gallup polling shows race relations soured during the Obama years.

Watch tonight: Democrat and civil rights lawyer Robert Patillo and conservative Shermichael Singleton will explain:

What’s behind the move of Black males away from Biden?

Does fearmongering of a racist Trump work to bring these voters back?

Final thought: Democrats’ problems with African Americans are much more complicated than people think. Social issues, housing and the economy being taken for granted and lack of progress on police reform all play a role.

Plus: Why isn’t Kamala helping? Harris actually isn’t that popular with Black males as evidenced by a presidential campaign that didn’t make it to Iowa, much less South Carolina.

Does Iran Take Biden Seriously?

A new warning from the U.S.-led coalition protecting shipping in the Red Sea warns Iranian rebels to stop or else.

A fascinating live map of ship traffic shows the Houthis have effectively shut down shipping lanes that carried 10% of the world’s commerce with $50,000 drones and without any meaningful consequences.

Watch tonight: Ambassador John Bolton will discuss whether Biden will order attacks on Houthi launch sites and ammunition depots or continue to allow Iran to use U.S. Navy ships as target practice.

We’ve been warning you about the upside-down math of using million-dollar Navy interceptors to shoot down cheap Iranian drones. Now, the Wall Street Journal reports we are running out of missiles.

What Happened to Body Positivity?!

A devastating Vox article from Constance Grady (@constancegrady) lays bare the farce of corporate (greed) backed “body positivity”:

“After years of brands selling feel-good taglines about how all bodies are beautiful, the arrival on the scene of apparently effective weight loss drugs is calling a lot of bluffs. Breathless headlines report that, once again, thin is in. Our cultural ambivalence toward a politics of body acceptance has been thrown into sharp relief.”

Grady joins us tonight.

