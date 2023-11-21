Leland Vittert’s War Notes: Terrorist Sympathizers in the Cockpit

TOPSHOT – A picture taken from a position near Sderot along the Israeli border with the Gaza Strip shows smoke billowing during an Israeli bombardment on the northern Palestinian territory on November 21, 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP) (Photo by FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images)

A hostage deal is likely: 50 Israeli hostages for a five day “pause,” 350 prisoners in Israel jails and massive aid into Gaza Strip. Yes, bringing home hostages is good…

But let’s be honest about this:

President Joe Biden needed this deal and the “pause” that came with it domestically because of pressure from the left wing of the party. Biden appeared to put massive pressure on Israelis to make it happen. No other explanation makes sense.

International pressure now favors Hamas and (as we predicted) is turning harder against Israel.

The deal gives Hamas a great victory, time to regroup, rearm and hide the remaining hostages, plus gives their allies in the media and around the world more time to pressure the Israelis not to make good on their threat to destroy Hamas.

A Five Day Pause in Fighting Will Let the Public Relations War Heat up

Israel will keep making the case about Hamas’s horrific acts, including more proof that they are using hospitals and human shields.

Hamas infrastructure below the Al-Shifa hospital has been exposed by the IDF.

The New York Times podcast “The Daily” said Israel hadn’t provided any “proof” of Hamas’s command post at Al-Shifa. Fair question: What else is the point of a 25-foot tunnel hidden by a car that leads to a blast proof door and a large tunnel system?

Hamas and their friends in the media will tell story after story of alleged Israeli atrocities and stories of suffering Palestinians in order to keep Israel from restarting war.

Terrorist Sympathizers in the Cockpit

More than ten million Americans will travel by air this Thanksgiving, and thanks to the work by Stop Antisemitism on X, formerly known as Twitter, we are now aware that some of our pilots could be pro-Hamas sympathizers.

United Airlines just removed Ibrahim R Mossallam from flight service because of social media posts where he called the Oct. 7 attacks “resistance by brave people.”

Some questions:

How is this possible?

How does United not screen the social media of their pilots?

Are we to assume Mossallam is the only one of 100,000 airline pilots in the United States with such thoughts?

What about the FAA/TSA? Among all their diversity pushes is there a focus on hiring people who don’t celebrate slaughtering civilians?

Tonight: Did we learn nothing from 9/11 or Malaysia Flight 370?

We Knew COVID-19 Could Happen

Vanity Fair reports that American scientists sent warnings about the Wuhan lab long before COVID-19.

Vanity Fair: “A series of previously unreported alarms and clashes over US-funded research in China reveal long-standing friction between two groups of government scientists: those who prioritize international collaboration, and those who are kept up at night by the idea that cutting-edge technologies could end up in the wrong hands.”

Executive Director of the Bipartisan Commission on Biodefense Asha M. George, quoted in the article: “If you want to know what’s going on in a closed country, one of the things the US has done is give them grant money.”

Reality check: We borrowed money from China to give grant money to China’s labs to see what was happening inside china. No wonder there hasn’t been a blue-ribbon committee to investigate COVID-19 and its origins.

Thanksgiving Conversation

With Biden’s poll numbers so low, why aren’t Republicans doing better?

Erick Erickson is joining us tonight—his take: “If you’re a Republican and your front runner is tied with the most unpopular president in modern American history and all your other potential candidates beat him handily, you might want to rethink your frontrunner.”

Reality check: Republicans have said something similar since 2015, yet Trump won the nomination and presidency in 2016 and looks to be a near-guaranteed nominee in 2024.

