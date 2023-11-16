Leland Vittert’s War Notes: Upside Down World

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 15: Members of U.S. Capitol Police pull protesters away from the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee during a demonstration against the war between Israel and Hamas on November 15, 2023 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Jewish Voice for Peace and If Not Now held a candlelight vigil to call for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

NewsNation Chief Washington Anchor and On Balance host Leland Vittert was a foreign correspondent for four years in Jerusalem. He gives you an early look at tonight’s 7 p.m. ET show.

Last night, the left needed the police to save them from the far left, and young Americans suddenly decided 9/11 was justified.

Left Versus Far Left Gets Violent

Pro-Hamas demonstrators tried to break into the DNC headquarters to confront Democratic congressmen. The Capitol and DC police quickly responded and dispersed the crowd.

Protesters injured six officers, but the police only arrested one person.

That’s one more than police arrested in the ten days following a similar mob attempting to break into the White House.

During Black Lives Matter protests, DC police let the same type of crowds burn St. John’s Church, but the DNC must be protected when it’s attacked.

In case you were wondering, this attempt by a pro-terrorist group to violently confront a dozen members of Congress didn’t make the front page of The Washington Post.

Uncomfortable Truths

Arresting the organizers might yield some information about the Marxist funding and foreign influence on the far-left and the “cease-fire now” people.

Tonight, the author of the Free Press article called “American Marxists Funding Pro-Palestinian Rage” joins us. We’ll follow the money behind the pro-Hamas movement in America and explain the connection between it and Marxism.

Speaking of Money

The Pro-Israel group AIPAC will reportedly spend $100 million on primary competitions against those advocating for a cease-fire.

Things will get ugly.

History Rhymes

The civil war in the Democratic Party will come to a head less than a year from now in Chicago. It’s 1968 all over again.

Thought bubble: The mayor in Chicago is a far-left progressive, unlike the law-and-order Richard J. Daley who was mayor in 1968.

Be smart: This won’t end the narrative that the biggest threat to homeland security comes from right-wing extremists and Islamophobia.

Amazing Coincidence

Literally as President Xi Jinping of China comes to America, Chinese run social media company TikTok explodes with Americans who suddenly see a justification for 9/11, terrorism and thus the Palestinian struggle.

The backstory: Somehow, on the day of Xi’s visit, these folks found Osama Bin Laden’s letter written (posted on the Guardian) to the United States to explain his grievances that led to 9/11.

Watch one of these TikTok videos.

Thought bubble 💭: Really? This group just happened to find this letter the day of Xi’s visit? Their parents must be proud.

What a time for Chinese hybrid warfare.

Hottest take, from Michael Brendan Doughtery on X: “Can you even imagine the conversation when the Chinese software engineers realized that American youth was already so brain poisoned they could just drop a Guardian link into the mix and get thousands of them to endorse 9/11?”

from Michael Brendan Doughtery on X: “Can you even imagine the conversation when the Chinese software engineers realized that American youth was already so brain poisoned they could just drop a Guardian link into the mix and get thousands of them to endorse 9/11?” It’s also important to note that a little over one-third (39 percent) of America’s population either was too young to remember 9/11 or was born after it happened.

POTUS Is In Trouble with His Own Staff

Biden called Xi a dictator. Fact check: True. Last night we called Xi a communist thug. Also true.

So why did Biden’s Secretary of State seem so upset?

Watch Antony Blinken wince.

