Leland Vittert’s War Notes: War comes home this weekend

TOPSHOT – Demonstrators hold Palestinian flags as they march through Brooklyn Bridge during a rally in support of Palestinians in New York City on November 7, 2023. Thousands of people, both Israeli and Palestinians, have died since October 7, 2023, after Palestinian Hamas militants based in the Gaza Strip, entered southern Israel in a surprise attack leading Israel to declare war on Hamas in Gaza the following day. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR / AFP) (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)

NewsNation’s Chief Washington Anchor Leland Vittert was a foreign correspondent for four years in Jerusalem. He provides expert analysis and insight into the Israel-Hamas war in the Nov. 10 edition of War Notes.

(NewsNation) — The counterculture social movement supporting Palestinians and Hamas in America puts the social divisions of the 1960s on steroids.

There are massive disruptions on college campuses with thousands of videos, including the blocking of buildings at MIT. Read: this letter from MIT’s Jewish students.

There are violent marches across America. In the 1960s, they demanded peace. Now, they chant for the slaughter of Jews.

The movement is rooted in Marxist doctrine. The oppressor and liberation language used to justify the Palestinian struggle replaces history with a dystopian view of the Middle East.

It’s growing: Pro-Palestinian and Pro-Hamas marches will happen in 17 cities around the United States this weekend, and there will be a million-person march in London. Note: The London march is on Armistice Day, which is the United Kingdom’s day to remember those who died in World War I and World War II. So, there will be loud chants in London for another Holocaust on the day remembering those who fought the Nazis.

This time around, the colleges and cultural institutions are taking the Marxists’ sides and protecting those threatening to kill Jewish students. There are hundreds of videos like this one from Tufts University.

The Same is Coming from the Media

The Washington Post apologized for telling the truth in an editorial cartoon. It took the cartoon down because of complaints from staff. We can’t show you the cartoon in this newsletter because of copyright but…

The cartoon’s not particularly funny, but it is true. Honest question: What’s more concerning? The truth, or that those who support Hamas and work at The Washington Post don’t want the world to know the truth?

No wonder Israel feels it doesn’t get a fair shake.

This is all evidenced by 750 journalists signing a letter condemning Israel.

Yes, killing journalists is bad, but so is taking hostages. So is forcing local freelancers to be scribes of a terrorist organization, like Hamas does. Why is there no condemnation of that? Why is there no condemnation of Hamas for not allowing a free press?

Independent journalists in Gaza would document things like this: Hamas allegedly shooting at Palestinians attempting to escape the Nasser Hospital in Gaza.

Or, they would report on this video of those fleeing Gaza complaining about the Hamas leaders in Qatar.

In this video, a cameraman cuts a Gazan off for criticizing Hamas.

Will “journalists” covering this weekend’s “pro-Palestinian” marches ask about any of these videos?

Independent journalists in Gaza would follow the money and expose Hamas stealing billions in aid to buy rockets and build its tunnel system. And independent journalists would explain why Gaza’s water system doesn’t work.

Have you noticed over the past few weeks all the Hamas videos showing them firing rockets have stopped? Now, it is only videos from hospitals. Hamas controls what you see from Gaza. It’s that simple.

Birds of a feather: Those supporting Hamas’ cause in the United States don’t much like the journalists either, as evidenced in this assault on the editor of the Princeton Tory. 🧠 And I thought these people stood for tolerance and freedom?

It’s Not Just the Media of Course

It’s happening in health care as well. Dr. Abeer N. AbouYabis is a physician at Emory Winship Cancer Institute, or was, until the X account “Stop Antisemites” exposed her posts.

It also posted about nurse Amina Rehman, who compared Jews to Nazis.

As we told you yesterday, the Biden administration still struggles with supporting Israel and the domestic political reality that many progressives support Hamas.

To that end, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said today, “There is more that can and should be done (by Israel) to minimize harm to Palestinian civilians.” This misses two points:

The protesters in America and around the world don’t care about the Palestinians. They care about murdering Jews. So protecting civilians, however noble, won’t change the political problems for his boss. Never in the history of war has an army done more to protect civilians than the Israelis have in Gaza, including implementing the first-ever “Human Shield Hotline.”

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and not necessarily of NewsNation.