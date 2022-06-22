(NewsNation) — Former presidential candidate Joe Walsh, despite his conservative leanings, has largely supported the current administration. But that support does not extend to President Joe Biden’s recent call to suspend the federal tax on gasoline and diesel sales.

“This is a complete fail by this president. It’s bad policy and it’s just a flagrantly political move,” Walsh said during Wednesday night’s segment of “On Balance with Leland Vittert.”

While the former Illinois congressman did not mince his words, it echoes the beliefs of other political leaders, as both Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell have expressed skepticism in the past about suspending the federal gas tax.

Biden hopes suspending the tax — which charges 18 cents per gallon for gasoline and 24 cents per gallon for diesel fuel — through the end of September will provide some relief to Americans at the pump. But Walsh maintains that it’s nothing more than a desperate plea.

“It’s so late in the game. Here we are, three or four months before a midterm, and the president of the United States kind of desperately throws out this 18 cent a gallon thing for three months. It’s not going to ring true with the American people. It’s not going to move the American people,” he said.

Walsh and Leland also discussed how much the Russia-Ukraine war is to blame and what Biden must do going forward. Watch the rest of the interview above.