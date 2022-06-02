(NewsNation) — Following President Joe Biden’s speech on gun law reform Thursday, “On Balance with Leland Vittert” dissected his speech and whether it delivered a message that both Republicans and Democrats can get behind.

“For so many of you at home, I want to be clear, this is not about taking away anyone’s guns. It’s not about vilifying gun owners. In fact, we believe we should be treating responsible gun owners as an example of how every gun owner should behave,” Biden said at one point in his speech.

“My God. The fact that the majority of Senate Republicans don’t want any of these proposals even to be debated or come up for a vote, I find unconscionable,” the president said at another point Thursday evening.

Joining the program were Davis Drucker, a senior political correspondent from the Washington Examiner and Stef Knight, a politics reporter at Axios.

While Vittert contented there was “very little” in the speech about finding a bipartisan solution, both Drucker and Knight disagreed.

“I think the president did a good job of laying out the aspirational goals but then explaining that he would be satisfied and that it would be very productive to settle on practical, realistic goals when it came to gun safety legislation,” Drucker said.

“I think we saw Biden clearly try to appeal to gun owners,” Knight said.

“Of course, then he lists priorities he thinks needs to change … So there’s an appeal to bipartisanship but still laid out what most Democrats would like to see happen,” she continued.

Watch the rest of the discussion about Biden’s address above.