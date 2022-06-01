White House shake-up: Who might get axed

(NewsNation) — Following an NBC article reporting President Joe Biden feels “the so-called clean-up campaign undermines him and smothers the authenticity that fueled his rise” Tuesday, his top spokesman, Andrew Bates, clarified on Twitter shortly afterward, saying:

“As we’ve said before, no clarifications of the president’s remarks are ever issued without his direct approval.”

The NBC article comes after the Biden administration has been seen walking back several of his talking points.

That includes his promise to defend Taiwan with U.S. military troops during his Asia trip last week before having his statements retracted. It also includes the White House saying Tuesday that Biden does not support a Canada-style ban on handgun sales, even though a day earlier, he appeared to suggest there should be restrictions on the 9mm pistol.

During Wednesday’s edition of “On Balance with Leland Vittert,” political consultant George Will discusses why the president has yet to make a change to his staff despite his plummeting approval rating and mixed messaging.

“This kind of tumbling strikes people as a death blow to the credibility of an administration,” Will said during Wednesday’s program.

With rumors that many of his aides may be on the chopping block, Will, along with Vittert, speculate about which high-ranking members could find themselves shuffled. The names they mentioned included Ron Klain, who is the chief of staff, Kate Bedingfield, who is the White House communications director, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and economic adviser Brian Deese.

