(NewsNation) — Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried — Florida’s lone statewide Democrat — is suing President Joe Biden over a federal rule that prevents marijuana users from buying guns and maintaining concealed carry permits.

“This is something that I’ve been talking about for a very long time,” she said Wednesday during an episode of NewsNation’s “On Balance with Leland Vittert.”

“I came from the marijuana industry in the past as a public defender and I saw the discrepancies in our cannabis laws, not just here in the state of Florida, but across the country,” she continued.

Not only did Fried discuss what it’s like to be a pro-marijuana Democrat suing the president, but also addressed her run for governor against Ron DeSantis in Florida, the federal ruling that struck down the transit mask mandate and Florida’s Senate vote repealing the law that allowed Walt Disney World to operate as a private government.

“These culture wars are intended to divide us and distract us from what is actually happening on the ground. I will stay focused on the issues and on the things that are actually impacting people every single day,” Fried said.

Watch her discussion on these subjects in full above.