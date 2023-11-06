Leland Vittert’s War Notes: Boomer News

Protesters during a pro-Palestinian demonstration in front of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Hamas accused Israel of undermining an agreement that allowed foreigners and dual-nationals start leaving the Gaza Strip, risking a collapse of the deal as countries from the US to UK race to get their citizens out of the besieged territory. Photographer: Nathan Howard/Bloomberg via Getty Images

NewsNation’s Leland Vittert provides his expert analysis and perspective on the Israel-Hamas war in the Nov. 6 edition of his War Notes column.

(NewsNation) —In the hierarchy of American military secrets, the location of Ohio Class nuclear submarines (Boomers) sits at the top. This makes U.S. Central Command’s Tweet announcing the arrival of one in its “area of responsibility” all the more stunning.

The tweet doesn’t specify which submarine or its location — Mediterranean or Persian Gulf — but it is a clear threat of massive U.S. retaliation. Boomers carry either sub-launched nuclear missiles or conventional cruise missiles and “go deep for weeks. Iran can’t track them, which is a good thing considering Iran threatened to “hit US hard” if there isn’t a ceasefire in Gaza.

Hopefully: The submarine won’t be needed.

Credit: U.S. Central Command @CENTCOM X

BUT, the same people who got us into this mess will fix it. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and CIA Director Burns spent the weekend on shuttle diplomacy missions around the Middle East.

Shuttle diplomacy missions coupled with moving, and announcing, the submarine, shows how worried the Biden administration is about escalation into a regional war with Iran.

There is an irony that the very people doing the shuttle diplomacy…are the same people who did the deal that gave Iran $6 Billion.

Who Are These People

An angry group of more than tens of thousands pro-Hamas demonstrators tried to break into the White House complex chanting “Intifada” on Saturday night.

A few questions: Why weren’t many of these people arrested for trying to break into the White House complex? Will there be Jan. 6 style hearings to investigate who these people are that are calling for another Holocaust? Are there any foreign governments helping them?

Mikey Greenblatt joins us tonight at 7 p.m. He is the genius behind this Facts for Peace video about a petition supporting Hamas. Turns out (some) Gen Z has no idea what Hamas stands for.

Think about it: A younger generation so in need of acceptance, diversity, equity and belonging they will support terrorists, like these women in New York City.

Maybe we shouldn’t be surprised: China and TikTok force feeds 18 to 24 year olds pro-Hamas propaganda.

Even Vice President Kamala Harris’s step daughter is getting awfully close to pro-Hamas fundraising.

The protestors missed it: There were “humanitarian corridors” allowing some Palestinians to evacuate from Gaza over the weekend. Hamas used these corridors to attack Israeli soldiers.

Because you deserve a laugh on Monday, watch 📺 Israel’s version of SNL spoofing Columbia university “LGBTQHamas” activists interviewing a militant in Gaza.

At Home

Is the war in Israel the black swan that takes down Joe Biden in the primary?

New York Times polling shows Trump leading by large margins in all but one swing state.

But wait, is “the media” and Democratic establishment turning against Biden?

NBC calls Bidenomics a “jumbled mess.”

The Democratic establishment is ringing alarm bells.

Former Obama senior advisor David Axelrod says Biden must make a decision.

If not Biden, then who? Newsom? Harris? We have long said to keep your eye on Michelle Obama. And, we’ve been predicting that the drama in the primary election would be on Democratic side.

Forget fighting Trump. Democrats are fighting each other over Israel, and it is crushing Biden’s numbers, especially with Muslims in Michigan.

Representative Rashida Tlaib posted a video attacking Biden over his support of Israel, and followed it up by defending those chanting “from the river to the sea.”

That didn’t go over well with pretty much every elected Democrat.

Axios says Biden has lost ground with minorities, and the White House can’t figure out how to win working class Black and Latino voters, and even younger white voters, back.

Tune into “On Balance with Leland Vittert” weeknights at 7/6C on NewsNation. Find your channel here.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and not necessarily of NewsNation.