(NewsNation) — It wasn’t enough for Sarah Jessica Parker, the Executive Producer of the “Sex and the City” sequel, “And Just Like That, ” to kill off Mr. Big in the first season (and have him edited out of the first season’s finale), now, her character Carrie is wondering if he was just one big bad idea.

On the episode that aired Wednesday night, Carrie asks Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) “I’ve been asking myself, was Big a big mistake?”

The scene raised eyebrows in Hollywood as reports have said Noth felt “iced out” by the cast after multiple allegations of sexual assault surfaced in 2021. Noth, who has never been charged with a crime, strongly denied the assault allegations telling The Hollywood Reporter, “These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago. No always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual.”

Regardless, soon after the allegations surfaced, Noth was dropped by his talent agency, his Peloton ad was pulled and none of his longtime co-workers seemed to support him.

In matching statements they posted to Instagram Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristen Davis said only: “We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth.”

While Noth took to Instagram to say he doesn’t feel “iced out” — he’s gotta feel something.

Parker, in another Hollywood Reporter article last May, said she hadn’t spoken to Noth since the allegations surfaced. Which has to hurt. The two worked together for decades and were, by all accounts, friends who would socialize on and off set.

And now, the show decided to throw salt on the wound, asking if Mr. Big was just a big mistake.

This from a former friend who is also an executive producer of the show? Ouch.