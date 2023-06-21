Submit Questions to RFK Jr. and Attend NewsNation’s Presidential Town Hall

NewsNation is hosting a town hall in Chicago with Democratic Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Wednesday, June 28. Submit your question using the form below and it could be asked live during the town hall.

Also, people in Chicago; Manchester, N.H.; and Charleston, S.C., have a chance to join a studio audience to watch the town hall live and ask questions on air.

Hosted by Elizabeth Vargas, the town hall will be from 9 to 10:30 p.m. ET in NewsNation’s Chicago headquarters. Questions will come from our online audience, the live audience, and from voters in the key states of South Carolina and New Hampshire.

It is Kennedy’s first town hall with a national news network.

