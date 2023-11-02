15 races to watch in the Virginia state legislature

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA – JULY 12: In an aerial view, the Virginia State Capitol is shown on July 12, 2023 in Richmond, Virginia. The Virginia General Assembly is the oldest elected legislative body in North America, beginning as the House of Burgesses in 1619. The current Capitol building was designed by Thomas Jefferson and its cornerstone was placed in 1785. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — In Virginia, Democrats are fighting to keep control of the Senate and hoping to gain seats in the House of Delegates as all of the seats in the General Assembly are up for election.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican with two more years left in his term, has made gaining a Republican majority a major goal since he is barred from serving a second consecutive term. Money has poured into the state, with Republicans outspending Democrats as of late September.

Fifteen competitive races could determine who gets the majority, with the Democrats needing to pick up three of the competitive Senate seats and five of the competitive House seats to gain control.

Redrawn districts are also shaking up the races, with a number of previously serving legislators retiring rather than attempting to compete in a new district.

Here are the races to watch:

Virginia’s 16th Senate District

Incumbent Republican Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, currently representing Virginia’s 12th District, is running against Democrat Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg, who is currently representing Virginia’s House District 72 in the state legislature.

Virginia’s 17th Senate District

Two current state House members are competing for the district: Democratic Del. Clinton Jenkins, representing the 76th district, and Republican Del. Emily Brewer, representing the 64th District.

Virginia’s 24th Senate District

Incumbent Democratic Sen. T. Monty Mason, currently representing Senate District 1, is running against Republican J.D. Diggs.

Virginia’s 27th Senate District

Republican Del. Tara Durant, currently representing Virginia House District 27, is running against Democrat Joel Griffin.

Virginia’s 31st Senate District

Two newcomers are vying for the 31st district: Democrat Russet Perry and Republican Juan Pablo Segura.

Virginia House District 22

Republican Ian Lovejoy is running against Democrat Travis Nembhard. Neither candidate has served in the legislature before.

Virginia House District 30

In another district where neither of the candidates are currently serving, Democrat Rob Banse is running against Republican Geary Higgins.

Virginia House District 41

Republican Chris Obenshain and Democrat Lily Franklin are running for the seat, with neither having served in the General Assembly previously.

Virginia House District 57

In another open seat, Democrat Susanna Gibson and Republican David Owen are on the ballot.

Virginia House District 58

Democratic incumbent Del. Rodney Willett, currently representing District 73, is facing Republican Riley Shaia.

Virginia House District 65

Democrat Joshua Cole, who previously served in the House of Delegates representing the 28th District from 2020 to 2022, is running against Republican Lee Peters III.

Virginia House District 71

Republican incumbent Del. Amanda Batten, currently representing the 96th District, is running against Democrat Jessica Anderson.

Virginia House District 82

Republican incumbent Kim Taylor, currently representing the 63rd District, is facing Democrat Kimberly Adams.

Virginia House District 84

Democrat Nadarius Clark, who served in the House from 2022 through March 2023 representing the 79th district, is being challenged by Republican Michael Dillender.

Virginia House District 86

Republican incumbent Del. Aijalon Cordoza, currently representing the 91st District, is being opposed by Democrat Jarris Taylor, Jr.

Virginia House District 89

Republican N. Baxter Ennis is on the ballot, running against Democrat Karen Jenkins.

Virginia House District 97

Republican incumbent Del. Karen Greenhalgh, currently representing the 85th District, is racing against Democrat Michael Feggans.