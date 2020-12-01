Georgia Secretary of State announces investigations, defends 2020 election

ATLANTA (NewsNation Now) — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Monday that the office has 23 investigators looking into 250 open cases involving the 2020 election.

The investigations involve allegations of dead, double voters, and non-resident voters.

None of the investigations appear to involve enough votes to change the outcome of former Vice President Joe Biden winning the state, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.

“There are those exploiting the emotions of many Trump supporters with fantastic claims, half truths, misinformation, and frankly they are misleading the president as well apparently,” said Raffensperger.

There are also ongoing investigations involving the upcoming Senate runoffs in the state.

The Georgia runoffs are critically important nationwide because they could give Democrats control of the Senate.

The Secretary of State says they have evidence that third party groups are trying to convince college students not from Georgia to change their state residency so they can vote in the runoffs.

“Voting in Georgia when you are not a resident of Georgia is a felony. And encouraging college kids to commit felonies with no regard of what it might mean to them is despicable,” said Raffensperger.

He says other third party groups sent voter registration applications out of state to non Georgia residents.

“They are literally sending them to people in other states to register here. They sent registration stuff to a dead woman in Alabama. We have specific evidence, which I have repeatedly said at this podium, if we have specific evidence to follow up on, we will follow up,” said Gabriel Sterling with the Secretary of State’s Office.

The Senate runoffs are set for Jan. 5.

Meanwhile, a recount for the presidential election is ongoing. That is expected to be completed on Wednesday, though officials do not expect it will change any outcomes.