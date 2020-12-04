One month after Election Day, President Trump continues fight to overturn the results

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Thursday marks one month since Election Day, and President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn results have been decidedly unsuccessful. In many states, lawsuits have either been dismissed or withdrawn – all with one common denominator: a lack of evidence to support charges of widespread fraud.

“All over the country, they know it was a fixed election. It was a rigged election. They know it, and I appreciate their support,” Trump said.

In Pennsylvania, where at least 11 of 16 lawsuits have either been withdrawn or denied, a federal judge dismissed a recent attempt by the Trump administration to invalidate millions of votes in the state where Joe Biden won by more than 80,000.

The Trump campaign appealed the decision, but the appellate court said no because the claims had “no merit.” The campaign is now making a longshot appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“It is massive fraud whether you go to Wisconsin, where we just filed a case, or Michigan or what is happening in Georgia as an example, or Pennsylvania, if you look at Nevada which is moving along rapidly or Arizona, you saw those numbers come out yesterday,” Trump said.

Wisconsin certified that President-elect Biden won over President Trump by 20,000 votes. The Trump campaign sought to disqualify 221,000 ballots in the state’s two biggest Democratic strongholds.

Thursday, the Supreme Court dismissed their suit, which Democratic Gov. Tony Evers called “an assault on democracy.”

In Michigan, another unsuccessful attempt to allege fraud in Detroit was dismissed for relying primarily on speculation. Michigan certified Biden’s 154,000 vote win even after the president personally lobbied election officials against doing it.

The state’s Attorney General Dana Nussel tweeted Thursday the GOP should “at long last put up, or shut up.”

In Georgia, one pending suit alleges Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg donated money to taint the vote totals. Another says 20,000 non-residents cast ballots. Numerous lawsuits in state and federal courts have also been filed in Arizona and Nevada with little success.

Beyond the courts, Attorney General William Barr said this week that the Justice Department has not uncovered evidence of fraud widespread enough to tip the election to the president.

The Trump campaign announced Thursday evening it has raised $207.5 million in donations since the election, much of which is likely to go into an account for the president to use on political activities after he leaves office. As the campaign put it: “These tremendous fundraising numbers show President Trump remains the leader and source of energy for the Republican Party.”