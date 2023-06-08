2024 candidates, lawmakers react to Trump indictment

(NewsNation) — The federal grand jury indictment of former President Donald Trump has sparked a variety of reactions from lawmakers and 2024 presidential candidates.

Republican challenger Ron DeSantis called the indictment a “mortal threat to a free society.”

“We have for years witnessed an uneven application of the law depending upon political affiliation,” DeSantis said. “Why so zealous in pursuing Trump yet so passive about Hillary or Hunter? The DeSantis administration will bring accountability to the DOJ, excise political bias and end weaponization once and for all.”

Asa Hutchinson, another 2024 Republican opponent of the former president, suggested that in light of the indictment, Trump should end his campaign.

“This is a sad day for our country. While Donald Trump is entitled to the presumption of innocence, the ongoing criminal proceedings will be a major distraction,” Hutchinson said in a statement. “This reaffirms the need for Donald Trump to respect the office and end his campaign.”

Other candidates, including Vivek Ramaswamy and Larry Elder, seemed to come to the former president’s defense.

Elder said: “We’ve seen a pattern of partisan prosecution and this is another example.”

Said Ramaswamy: “I never thought we’d see the day when the U.S. President deputizes the DOJ to arrest his lead rival in the middle of an election.”

He continued: “It would be much easier for me to win this election if Trump weren’t in the race, but I stand for principles over politics.”

Ramaswamy went as far as to say if elected, he would “commit to pardon Trump.”

Lawmakers are also giving their two cents on the indictment.

Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., said Trump “must be held accountable.” Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., said: “I stand with President Trump.”

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said it’s a “dark day” for the U.S. He said he also stands with Trump “against this grave injustice.”

“House Republicans will hold this brazen weaponization of power accountable,” McCarthy said.

Rep. Tom Tiffany characterized the indictment as a “politically motivated” attack on Trump.

“From parents at school board meetings to churchgoers to now President Trump, the politically motivated attacks against conservatives from President Biden’s DOJ should concern every single American regardless of political affiliation,” Tiffany said.

Meanwhile, Rep. David Trone, D-Maryland, urged Americans to “trust the process.”

“If former President Trump is guilty of the charges he was indicted on, he — like any other American — must be held accountable. We are a nation of laws, and as this case unfolds I urge Americans to trust the process. It will take all of us to protect and preserve our democracy,” Trone said.

Trump’s indictment stems from the discovery of dozens of classified documents at his Florida home after leaving the White House, sources told NewsNation. Trump calls the case “the Boxes Hoax” and claims he has been scheduled to appear in court Tuesday in Miami.