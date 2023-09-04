2024 GOP campaigns shift into full gear

(NewsNation) — As summer comes to a close, presidential campaigns are kicking into high gear with Republican candidates former Vice President Mike Pence and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy hitting the trail in New Hampshire ahead of the second presidential debate.

Pence and Ramaswamy, along with Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, are meeting with Republican voters at New Hampshire’s annual Labor Day Picnic.

These candidates are vying for the spot of former President Donald Trump’s top challenger as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis struggles in the polls.

DeSantis is now polling at 13% in the latest national post-debate polls, creating an opening for other GOP candidates who want to take on Trump.

Meanwhile, the former president is expanding his lead over the field with 59% of the Republican votes.

Support for Trump continues to grow as he faces four criminal prosecutions, and according to polls, almost half of GOP primary voters say the indictments against him fueled their support.

If Trump becomes the Republican nominee, however, the indictments may hurt him with independent voters in the general election.

According to recent polls, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is polling at 8%, Ramaswamy is at 5%, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is at 3% and Pence is at 2%.

Trump is set to return to Iowa this weekend. It will be his first visit to the state since the Iowa State Fair.