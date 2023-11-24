How much have 2024 presidential candidates raised, spent?

MIAMI, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 08: Republican presidential candidates (L-R), former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) are introduced during the NBC News Republican Presidential Primary Debate at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County on November 8, 2023 in Miami, Florida. Five presidential hopefuls squared off in the third Republican primary debate as former U.S. President Donald Trump, currently facing indictments in four locations, declined again to participate. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — The 2024 presidential election so far has garnered nearly $269 million in fundraising for candidates across the board.

Collectively, Republicans are by far spending the most, having run through $115.2 million so far. That’s compared to the $28.09 million spent by Democrats, according to Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings.

Republicans are also raising the most. So far, they’ve collectively raised $192.6 million compared to Democrats’ $59.7 million.

Individually, former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden have raised the most money, raking in $60.5 million and $56.8 million, respectively, according to the FEC.

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is in a distant third place with $31.6 million raised, followed by fellow Republicans Vivek Ramaswamy and Nikki Haley, according to FEC reports.

It’s Biden’s campaign, however, that has spent the most money so far. The campaign has dished out about $24.8 million compared to Trump’s about $23 million in expenditures, according to the FEC.

Some of the candidates with fewer funds are burning through their money fastest.

Marianne Williamson (D), Doug Burgum (R), Vivek Ramaswamy (R) and Asa Hutchinson are among those with the highest burn rates, which Open Secrets defines as the amount candidates spend relative to how much they raise.

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott claims the highest burn rate by a large margin, coming out to 172% for the period between July 1 and Sept. 30, according to Open Secrets. Scott dropped out of the race earlier this month.

Polls as of Wednesday favored Biden for the Democratic pick at 67.4% and Trump for Republicans’ favorite at 60.3%, according to FiveThirtyEight.